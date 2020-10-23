 

PRF Subsidiary of AS PRFoods is borrowing from the Rural Development Foundation

AS PRFoods has approved the borrowing of the six-year investment loan in the amount of one million euros from the Rural Development Foundation by its subsidiary Osaühing Vettel under the measure „COVID-19 loan to bio- and rural enterprises” (aid measure 3.3). The interest rate of the loan will be 2.5% for the first two years and 4.5% thereafter. The investment loan shall be used for automatization of the factory of Osaühing Vettel in Saaremaa. The loan is secured by a mortage and a commercial pledge on the assets of Osaühing Vettel to the following rankings of existing creditors and a 100% guarantee from AS PRFoods.

Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Mermber of the Management Board
T: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee


ZeitTitel
15.10.20
PRF: AS PRFoods Financial Calendar in 2020/2021
11.10.20
PRF: AS PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 1st quarter and 3 months of the 2020/2021 financial year