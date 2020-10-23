Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting on October 23, 2020 in Saniona AB

Resolution on (A) employee option program; and (B) directed issue of warrants and approval of transfer of warrants

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors, to adopt an option program for all company employees, including the company’s CEO, the executive team (excluding the CSO Jørgen Drejer), vice presidents and all other employees. The employee options will cover all current employees, including the employees that have recently been hired, as well as the employees that will be hired up until the next annual general meeting (AGM). The meeting also resolved on directed issue of warrants and approval of transfer of warrants.

The program implies that a maximum of 7,976,690 employee options shall be offered to the participants. The holders can exercise allotted and vested employee options from the time of vesting until the date that falls 10 years after the allotment date. Each employee option entitles the holder a right to acquire one new share in the company against cash consideration at a pre-determined exercise price. The exercise price will correspond to the closing price of the company’s share on Nasdaq Stockholm on the trading day immediately prior to the date when the participant was allotted the options. The participants shall however, subject to certain limitations applicable to certain options granted to US participants, also be entitled to exercise employee options through a “net-exercise mechanism” where the exercise price instead shall equal the quota value of the share (currently SEK 0.05). In case the participant chooses to utilize the net-exercise mechanism, the number of shares that each employee option gives right to acquire shall be reduced so that the “net gain” for the participant is the same as if the participant would instead have exercised at the ordinary exercise price. The employee options shall be allotted without consideration, the employee options shall not constitute securities and shall not be able to be transferred or pledged.