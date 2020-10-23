 

Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting on October 23, 2020 in Saniona AB

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 17:15  |  66   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

October 23, 2020

The English text is an unofficial translation. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Today, on October 23, 2020, an extraordinary general meeting was held in Saniona AB. A summary of the resolutions adopted follows below. All resolutions were adopted with the required majority of votes.

Resolution on (A) employee option program; and (B) directed issue of warrants and approval of transfer of warrants

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors, to adopt an option program for all company employees, including the company’s CEO, the executive team (excluding the CSO Jørgen Drejer), vice presidents and all other employees. The employee options will cover all current employees, including the employees that have recently been hired, as well as the employees that will be hired up until the next annual general meeting (AGM). The meeting also resolved on directed issue of warrants and approval of transfer of warrants.

The program implies that a maximum of 7,976,690 employee options shall be offered to the participants. The holders can exercise allotted and vested employee options from the time of vesting until the date that falls 10 years after the allotment date. Each employee option entitles the holder a right to acquire one new share in the company against cash consideration at a pre-determined exercise price. The exercise price will correspond to the closing price of the company’s share on Nasdaq Stockholm on the trading day immediately prior to the date when the participant was allotted the options. The participants shall however, subject to certain limitations applicable to certain options granted to US participants, also be entitled to exercise employee options through a “net-exercise mechanism” where the exercise price instead shall equal the quota value of the share (currently SEK 0.05). In case the participant chooses to utilize the net-exercise mechanism, the number of shares that each employee option gives right to acquire shall be reduced so that the “net gain” for the participant is the same as if the participant would instead have exercised at the ordinary exercise price. The employee options shall be allotted without consideration, the employee options shall not constitute securities and shall not be able to be transferred or pledged.

Seite 1 von 3
Saniona Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Nokia delivers five-fold speed boost for NetCologne’s broadband network
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Barrick Gold Corporation: Twiga a Triumph of Partnership
Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
Pioneering Kibali Continues to Point the Way
MicroVision To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Saniona receives pre-IND feedback from FDA on regulatory path for Tesomet in Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) and Hypothalamic Obesity (HO)
30.09.20
Change in numbers of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ)
29.09.20
Notice of extraordinary general meeting in Saniona AB
23.09.20
Saniona announces outcome of warrant exercise