 

Key dates for the Yara International ASA 2019 dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 17:34  |  45   |   |   

Oslo, 23 October 2020: Reference is made to Yara’s stock exchange release dated 23 October 2020 regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting and additional dividend of NOK 18 per share. The following key dates will apply for the additional dividend:


Ex dividend NOK 18.00 as of:                                     18 November 2020
Record date:                                                                19 November 2020
Dividend payment date:                                               27 November 2020
ADR dividend payment date:                                      4 December 2020



Contact

Thor Giæver, Investor Relations
Cellular: (+47) 480 75 356
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com


About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world’s farming community and food industry.

Yara’s ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2019, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.

 www.yara.com

 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Yara International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Nokia delivers five-fold speed boost for NetCologne’s broadband network
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Barrick Gold Corporation: Twiga a Triumph of Partnership
Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
Pioneering Kibali Continues to Point the Way
MicroVision To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:30 Uhr
Notice of Yara Extraordinary General Meeting
21.10.20
UBS belässt Yara auf 'Buy'
21.10.20
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt Yara auf 'Buy'
21.10.20
CREDIT SUISSE stuft Yara auf 'Neutral'
20.10.20
JPMORGAN belässt Yara auf 'Neutral'
20.10.20
UBS belässt Yara auf 'Buy'
20.10.20
ROUNDUP: Niedrigere Stickstoffpreise belasten Düngerproduzenten Yara
20.10.20
Niedrigere Rohstoffpreise belasten Betriebsgewinn von Yara
20.10.20
Yara delivers improved returns, proposes additional dividend
19.10.20
UBS belässt Yara auf 'Buy'