 

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition of Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital Surgery Platform

Acquisition Delivers on Commitment to the Promise of Digital Surgery to Improve Patient Outcomes

DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRGA), a global pure-play spine company focused on advancing spine surgery including through the application of digital technologies to improve patient outcomes, today announces the completion of the acquisition of Holo Surgical Inc., (‘Holosurgical’), a Chicago-based private technology company developing the revolutionary Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence platform (‘ARAI’).

“The completion of the Holosurgical acquisition brings an innovative surgical platform and world-class team into our organization, enabling us to advance the standard of care by reimagining what is possible through integrated intelligent technology,” said Terry Rich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surgalign Holdings. “This acquisition is the first step in accelerating our transformation into a leading digital surgical company in spine. In conjunction with the closing of the transaction, we are pleased to announce that virtual and augmented reality expert Prof. Christian Luciano, PhD has joined the Company as leader of our digital R&D initiatives, and spine surgeon Dr. Kris Siemionow, MD, PhD has joined the Company as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Siemionow will continue to lead the development of the ARAI platform as well as drive innovation across the portfolio.”

Transaction Overview

Under the terms of the agreement, at the close of the transaction, Surgalign paid $30 million in cash and issued 6.25 million shares of Surgalign common stock which were valued at approximately $12 million, based on the volume-weighted average trading price of Surgalign’s shares of common stock during the five trading days ended September 25, 2020. In addition, further consideration valued at up to $83 million may be paid in stock and cash upon achievement of certain regulatory, developmental, and commercial milestones. The closing cash payment was funded through existing cash on the balance sheet.

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company advancing the science of spine care, focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive superior clinical and economic outcomes. The company is building off a legacy of high quality and differentiated products and continues to invest in clinically validated innovation to deliver better surgical outcomes and improve patient’s lives. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign, a member of AdvaMed, is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Marquette, MI, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

