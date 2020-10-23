Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition of Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital Surgery Platform

Acquisition Delivers on Commitment to the Promise of Digital Surgery to Improve Patient Outcomes

DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRGA), a global pure-play spine company focused on advancing spine surgery including through the application of digital technologies to improve patient outcomes, today announces the completion of the acquisition of Holo Surgical Inc., (‘Holosurgical’), a Chicago-based private technology company developing the revolutionary Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence platform (‘ARAI’).



“The completion of the Holosurgical acquisition brings an innovative surgical platform and world-class team into our organization, enabling us to advance the standard of care by reimagining what is possible through integrated intelligent technology,” said Terry Rich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surgalign Holdings. “This acquisition is the first step in accelerating our transformation into a leading digital surgical company in spine. In conjunction with the closing of the transaction, we are pleased to announce that virtual and augmented reality expert Prof. Christian Luciano, PhD has joined the Company as leader of our digital R&D initiatives, and spine surgeon Dr. Kris Siemionow, MD, PhD has joined the Company as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Siemionow will continue to lead the development of the ARAI platform as well as drive innovation across the portfolio.”