 

Carmila Financial Information as At 30 September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.10.2020, 18:00  |  68   |   |   

Regulatory News:

“Amid a critical health context, Carmila's (Paris:CARM) satisfactory performances in the third quarter of 2020 once again underline the high-quality positioning of its leading local shopping centres. Carmila's teams have provided sustained support for retailers, with individual tenant negotiations designed to facilitate business recovery in the best possible conditions.
The Group's leasing and sales activity has been encouraging, and with a level of debt among the lowest in the industry, Carmila's financial position is healthy and solid. We must however remain vigilant given the recent developments in the overall health situation in the three countries in which we operate,” commented Alexandre de Palmas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Carmila.

1. Leasing activity for the first nine months of 2020

In thousands of euros 30 September 2020 30 September 2019 % change
2020/2019
Gross rental income

250,361

268,452

-6.7%

Net rental income

226,828

250,851

-9.6%

France

150,641

168,563

-10.6%

Spain

62,800

65,602

-4.3%

Italy

13,387

16,686

-19.8%

Carmila's net rental income for the first nine months of 2020 came out at €226.8 million compared with €250.9 million over the same year-ago period, representing a year-on-year decrease of 9.6%.

Main health crisis impacts reflected in the financial statements at 30 September 2020 

Carmila has waived the second-quarter rents of small businesses (“TPE”) in France at the request of the government. The full impact of the loss was recognised in gross rental income at 30 September 2020 in the amount of €10.5 million.
For the other tenants, negotiations are ongoing for specific rent abatements in light of the government-ordered closures. For agreements signed as at 30 September 2020, rent abatements granted without concessions have been recognised in the financial statements (negative €1.4 million impact in third-quarter 2020) and rent-free periods granted in exchange for lease extensions are being amortised over the residual term of the lease (negative €0.5 million impact in third-quarter 2020).

Seite 1 von 7
Carmila SAS Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Gilead Sciences Completes Acquisition of Immunomedics, Inc.
DMS Identifies Ecommerce Growth Trends for Advertisers Ahead Of Holiday Season
Nexstar Media Group Announces Strategic Operational Realignment to Leverage Value of Proprietary ...
Europcar Mobility Group Chooses Telefónica and Geotab to Connect Its Vehicles in Europe
Sproutly Amends Maturity Date of Private Debt
SandRidge Permian Trust Announces Quarterly Distribution
Company Profile for Power Integrations
Mattel Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
CARMILA:  Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share