“Amid a critical health context, Carmila's (Paris:CARM) satisfactory performances in the third quarter of 2020 once again underline the high-quality positioning of its leading local shopping centres. Carmila's teams have provided sustained support for retailers, with individual tenant negotiations designed to facilitate business recovery in the best possible conditions. The Group's leasing and sales activity has been encouraging, and with a level of debt among the lowest in the industry, Carmila's financial position is healthy and solid. We must however remain vigilant given the recent developments in the overall health situation in the three countries in which we operate,” commented Alexandre de Palmas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Carmila.

In thousands of euros 30 September 2020 30 September 2019 % change 2020/2019 Gross rental income 250,361 268,452 -6.7% Net rental income 226,828 250,851 -9.6% France 150,641 168,563 -10.6% Spain 62,800 65,602 -4.3% Italy 13,387 16,686 -19.8%

Carmila's net rental income for the first nine months of 2020 came out at €226.8 million compared with €250.9 million over the same year-ago period, representing a year-on-year decrease of 9.6%.

Main health crisis impacts reflected in the financial statements at 30 September 2020

Carmila has waived the second-quarter rents of small businesses (“TPE”) in France at the request of the government. The full impact of the loss was recognised in gross rental income at 30 September 2020 in the amount of €10.5 million.

For the other tenants, negotiations are ongoing for specific rent abatements in light of the government-ordered closures. For agreements signed as at 30 September 2020, rent abatements granted without concessions have been recognised in the financial statements (negative €1.4 million impact in third-quarter 2020) and rent-free periods granted in exchange for lease extensions are being amortised over the residual term of the lease (negative €0.5 million impact in third-quarter 2020).