 

Nanobiotix Announces Third Quarter 2020 Revenue

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext : NANO – ISIN : FR0011341205 – the ‘‘Company’’), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced its unaudited revenue for the third quarter of 2020.

Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2020 (unaudited)

In K€

 

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

3Q 2019

Revenue

14.7

13.4

23.5

11.1

 

 

 

 

 

Of which licenses

-

-

-

-

Of which services

14.7

13.4

23.5

11.1

Revenue for the Nine Months Ended September 30th, 2020 (unaudited)

In K€

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019

Revenue

51.6

48.2

 

 

 

Of which licenses

-

-

Of which services

51.6

48.2

Activity and Results

Nanobiotix’s total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 amounted to €14.7K. Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to €51.6K.

Most of the revenue generated by the Company during this period resulted from the cross-charge to its partner, PharmaEngine, of shared external contract research organization costs pursuant to the license and collaboration agreement.

