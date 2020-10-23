Nanobiotix Announces Third Quarter 2020 Revenue
NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext : NANO – ISIN : FR0011341205 – the ‘‘Company’’), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced its unaudited revenue for the third quarter of 2020.
Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2020 (unaudited)
|
In K€
|
3Q 2020
|
2Q 2020
|
1Q 2020
|
3Q 2019
|
Revenue
|
14.7
|
13.4
|
23.5
|
11.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Of which licenses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Of which services
|
14.7
|
13.4
|
23.5
|
11.1
Revenue for the Nine Months Ended September 30th, 2020 (unaudited)
|
In K€
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Revenue
|
51.6
|
48.2
|
|
|
|
Of which licenses
|
-
|
-
|
Of which services
|
51.6
|
48.2
Activity and Results
Nanobiotix’s total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 amounted to €14.7K. Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to €51.6K.
Most of the revenue generated by the Company during this period resulted from the cross-charge to its partner, PharmaEngine, of shared external contract research organization costs pursuant to the license and collaboration agreement.
