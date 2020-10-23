Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per common share, payable November 19, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2020.

The board of directors also declared regular quarterly cash dividends on the company's various perpetual preferred shares. The cash dividend on the Series A, G, H, and I shares are payable December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2020, while the cash dividend on the Series J shares is payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2021.