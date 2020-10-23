 

Atari Update of the financial calendar

Paris, October 23, 2020 – The Atari Group will now publish its Universal Registration Document, including the annual financial report for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, on Wednesday, October 28th and will file it with the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” at the same time.

The date of the annual general meeting is unchanged on December 4, 2020.

Contacts:

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO                                    Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)
Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 – pm@atari-sa.com                 Tel +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se

