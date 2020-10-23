 

DGAP-Adhoc Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Award of a major contract by an existing customer

Dortmund, 23 October 2020 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG, a leading German specialist provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles ("EVs"), today received the allocation for the sale of rapid charging stations (DC 50 kW) from an existing customer in a tendering process. The three years framework agreement comprises a call volume of up to EUR 8.7 million, of which around 40% is already expected to be called in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Contact and notifying person

Ralf Maushake
Head of Communications
Phone: +49 231 534 923 865
E-Mail: ir@compleo-cs.de

Contact

cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 611 20 58 55 28
E-Mail: krause@cometis.de

cometis AG
Matthias Kunz
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 611 20 58 55 64
E-Mail: kunz@cometis.de 		Further information

www.compleo-cs.com

