DGAP-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Award of a major contract by an existing customer 23-Oct-2020 / 18:59 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dortmund, 23 October 2020 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG, a leading German specialist provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles ("EVs"), today received the allocation for the sale of rapid charging stations (DC 50 kW) from an existing customer in a tendering process. The three years framework agreement comprises a call volume of up to EUR 8.7 million, of which around 40% is already expected to be called in the fourth quarter of 2020.

