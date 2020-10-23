DGAP-Adhoc Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Award of a major contract by an existing customer
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Award of a major contract by an existing customer
Dortmund, 23 October 2020 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG, a leading German specialist provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles ("EVs"), today received the allocation for the sale of rapid charging stations (DC 50 kW) from an existing customer in a tendering process. The three years framework agreement comprises a call volume of up to EUR 8.7 million, of which around 40% is already expected to be called in the fourth quarter of 2020.
