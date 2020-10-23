 

Gecina Successfully Raises €400m on the Bond Market, with an Average Maturity of 10.1 Years and an Average Yield of 0.47%

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has today successfully raised €400m through the following two bond issues:

- Reopening the bond issue maturing in June 2027 (remaining maturity of 6.7 years) for €200m, at a yield of 0.08%.

- Reopening the bond issue maturing in May 2034 (remaining maturity of 13.6 years) for €200m, at a yield of 0.86%.

By raising €400m with an average maturity of 10.1 years and a weighted average yield of 0.47%, the Group is extending the average maturity of its debt to 7.3 years under favorable conditions, further strengthening the solidity and flexibility of its balance sheet. For a maturity of over five years, this is Gecina’s bond issue with the lowest rate to date.

The offers were widely oversubscribed by a top-tier base of pan-European investors, confirming the market's confidence in Gecina's credit rating. Gecina is rated A- / outlook stable by Standard & Poor’s and A3 / outlook stable by Moody’s.

Crédit Agricole CIB, CIC, IMI – Intesa Sanpaolo, Natixis and Santander were the bookrunners for this operation.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

www.gecina.fr

