Tikehau Capital Disclosure of shares repurchases from 16 October to 22 October 2020
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 16 October to 22 October 2020
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)
Weighted average
price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
16/10/2020
FR0013230612
6,358
20.9672
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
16/10/2020
FR0013230612
65
20.9000
CHIX
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
16/10/2020
FR0013230612
1,777
20.9947
BATE
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
19/10/2020
FR0013230612
230
20.9000
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
20/10/2020
FR0013230612
6,882
20.6214
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
20/10/2020
