 

Tikehau Capital Disclosure of shares repurchases from 16 October to 22 October 2020

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 16 October to 22 October 2020

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares)

Weighted average

price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/10/2020

FR0013230612

6,358

20.9672

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/10/2020

FR0013230612

65

20.9000

CHIX

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/10/2020

FR0013230612

1,777

20.9947

BATE

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/10/2020

FR0013230612

230

20.9000

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/10/2020

FR0013230612

6,882

20.6214

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/10/2020

