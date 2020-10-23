 

DGAP-News HENSOLDT AG: Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.10.2020, 20:04  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): IPO
HENSOLDT AG: Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

23.10.2020 / 20:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

23 October 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Hensoldt AG

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 24 September 2020, Merrill Lynch International (contact: Anna Repetto; telephone: +44 20 7996 7244) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: Hensoldt AG
Guarantor (if any): Not applicable
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,534,208.30
Description: Stabilisation transactions
Stabilisation Manager(s): Merrill Lynch International
 

Stabilisation transactions

Date and time: 16, 19, 20, 21 and 22 October 2020
Price: EUR 10.50 VWAP (lowest: EUR 10.50 / highest: EUR 10.50) 16 October, EUR 10.80 VWAP (lowest: EUR 10.80 / highest: EUR 10.80) 19 October, EUR 10.78 VWAP (lowest: EUR 10.75 / highest: EUR 10.80) 20 October, EUR 10.81 VWAP (lowest: EUR 10.75 / highest: EUR 10.85) 21 October, EUR 10.73 VWAP (lowest: EUR 10.70 / highest: EUR 10.75) 22 October
Quantity / volume shares: 5,948 16 October, 10,000 19 October, 36,836 20 October, 52,169 21 October, 37,542 22 October
Stabilisation trading venue: XETRA
 

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.


23.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Phone: 089 515 18 - 0
E-mail: info@hensoldt.net
Internet: www.hensoldt.net
ISIN: DE000HAG0005
WKN: HAG000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1142869

Notierung vorgesehen / Designated to be listed;
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1142869  23.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1142869&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHENSOLDT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Hensoldt - die Aktie mit Erfolgsradar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Meyer Burger und CSEM verlängern Zusammenarbeit für die gemeinsame Entwicklung von neuartigen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2020 AGM Chair and CEO address
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac meldet positive präklinische Daten für seinen COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG veröffentlicht Zwischenbericht
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliche Umsatz- und Ergebnisverbesserung trotz Einschränkungen durch die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nanogate SE: Durchführung eines Investorenprozesses parallel zum insolvenzrechtlichen ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger and CSEM extend collaboration for the joint development of novel solar cells and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HanseYachts AG legt Eckdaten für Kapitalerhöhung fest:
DGAP-Adhoc: FCR Immobilien AG wechselt in den regulierten Markt und führt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage ...
DGAP-News: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS schließt Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 erfolgreich ab - Wachstum in allen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:04 Uhr
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (deutsch)
20:04 Uhr
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum
19.10.20
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation) (deutsch)
19.10.20
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
19.10.20
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
13.10.20
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG english
13.10.20
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG deutsch
13.10.20
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG english
13.10.20
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG deutsch
13.10.20
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:55 Uhr
87
Hensoldt - die Aktie mit Erfolgsradar
25.09.20
3
Hensoldt IPO September 2020
23.09.20
12
HENSOLDT AG: Börsengang geplant