 

EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
23.10.2020, 21:00  |  40   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own
account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the
issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 23.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
18.80 225
18.82 1051
18.84 66
18.84 3624
18.84 34
18.82 224
18.82 321
18.82 44
18.82 396
18.84 79
18.84 117
18.84 2019
18.78 500
18.78 834
18.78 166
18.78 500
18.78 5
18.78 495
18.74 72
18.74 48
18.74 23
18.74 357
18.74 19
18.74 23
18.74 24
18.74 19
18.74 18
18.74 22
18.74 77
18.74 19
18.74 279
18.74 3
18.74 247
18.74 50
18.70 500
18.70 180
18.70 320
18.70 180
18.70 320
18.70 500
18.66 500
18.66 500
18.62 500
18.62 221
18.62 43
18.62 200
18.62 36
18.58 500
18.58 500
18.54 500
18.54 52
18.54 448
18.50 330
18.50 33
18.50 137
18.50 31
18.50 244
18.50 225
18.46 80
18.46 256
18.46 164
18.46 500
18.42 153
18.42 347
18.42 347
18.42 153
18.38 201
18.40 3799

total volume: 25000
total price: 466526.26
average price: 18.6610504


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: ATX, VÖNIX, WBI
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126790/4743268
OTS: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Elektrifizierungs-Offensive: Ford bietet die Mondeo-Baureihe ab sofort nur noch mit Vollhybrid- und Dieselantrieb an (FOTO)
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Kommentar zu Hamsterkäufen
ESET Generation 2021: Umfassender Schutz für den digitalen Alltag (FOTO)
Wo Möwen Pommes naschen und Engländer kochen können: Neue Imagekampagne unglaublich.bremerhaven. (FOTO)
Sabanc? and Skoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Tragbares Kontrollgerät zur Einhaltung der sozialen Distanz mit allen Optionen zum Tragen, ...
Corona-Effekt: weiterhin hohe Nachfrage nach digitalen Krediten
EANS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Berichtigungen von Wertansätzen und Margenanpassungen belasten das ...
The screen is dead. Long live the screen! / Future of Screens: Netzhautprojektion und XR-Brillen - so könnten Bildschirme 2030 aussehen
Titel
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Liberty-Steel-Inhaber Gupta: Zusammenschluss mit Thyssenkrupp sichert Arbeitsplätze
Das ändert sich 2021 an der privaten Krankenversicherung (FOTO)
Rechtsanwalt Ben Crump: Bayer will sowohl vom Verkauf eines Unkrautvernichtungsmittels, das mit dem Non-Hodgkin-Lymphom in ...
WAZ: Altmaiers Pläne für das Kabel-TV stoßen auf immer mehr Widerstand
IG-Metall-Bezirksleiter Giesler warnt vor "Managern mit offenen Rechnungen bei ...
VW-Abgasskandal: Strafanzeige gegen VW-Vorstände mit erheblichem Zündstoff
BDI zu aktuellen Eurostat-Konjunkturzahlen: "Deutschland darf sich nicht in falscher Sicherheit wiegen"
Titel
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Liberty-Steel-Inhaber Gupta: Zusammenschluss mit Thyssenkrupp sichert Arbeitsplätze
Super E10 billiger - Diesel teurer (FOTO)
Enapter baut Massenproduktion für Wasserstoff-Elektrolyseure in Nordrhein-Westfalen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:57 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
13:40 Uhr
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
11:30 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
22.10.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
22.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
21.10.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
21.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
20.10.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
20.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
19.10.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)