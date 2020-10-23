The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of First American Financial Corporation (“First American” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FAF) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. First American announced on October 22, 2020, that it had received a Wells Notice from the SEC. The notice was “informing the Company that the enforcement staff has made a preliminary determination to recommend a filing of an enforcement action[.]” The Wells Notice followed the May 24, 2019, revelation by security researcher Brian Krebs that the Company’s faulty systems allowed unauthorized access to 885 million customer records. Based on this news, shares of First American fell by 9%.