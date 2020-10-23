LEADING PRIME REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER GROUP SELECTS KRONOS TO PROVIDE AIR PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

“We’re pleased to be chosen by FMB Development to test purchase our air purifiers and in the future provide every home, apartment office being built by them so that families and the community can live in safer environments,” said Michael Rubinov, Kronos President and BDO.

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized today announced the Company was selected by FMB Development Group - one of Southern California’s most dynamic and community-oriented developers of luxury residential real estate to provide air purification units for all their real estate projects in California. FMB Group’s initial purchase was designed to prepare to provide air purification to all of its residential units.

“The decision to partner with Kronos was made in order to provide safety to our tenants and buyers and as a response to both COVID-19 as well as the air quality dangers presented by the massive California wild fires. Recent research suggests that microscopical aerosolized infectious particles that may carry viruses can remain in indoor air and affect indoor air quality and Kronos offers the most advanced air purification technology that is also very ecofriendly and cost effective as it doesn’t require any filter changes -by utilizing patented, washable filtration plates,” said Ilan Kenig, FMB Development founder and CEO.

Kronos Air purifiers remediate airborne pollutants and infectious contaminants. The Kronos air purification units are capable of capturing microscopical nano sized particles and can drastically reduce airborne bacteria, viruses, mold, allergens as well as smoke from the indoor air.

Recent article titled Crowding and the coronavirus: Why different parts of NYC have been hit harder reported that due to inability in crowded apartment buildings to practice CDC recommended social distancing, so that if you have one infected person with a highly infectious and transmissible virus, it’s just a recipe for disaster. Another study reported in this article describes effects of crowded living spaces: “What we found was that the more dense your personal environment is, so your household rather than the city, the greater the likelihood of COVID positivity,” said Dr. Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman, a co-author of the study.