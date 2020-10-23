 

LEADING PRIME REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER GROUP SELECTS KRONOS TO PROVIDE AIR PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 21:21  |  47   |   |   

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized today announced the Company was selected by FMB Development Group - one of Southern California’s most dynamic and community-oriented developers of luxury residential real estate to provide  air purification units for all their real estate projects in California.  FMB Group’s initial purchase was designed to prepare to provide air purification to all of its residential units.

“We’re pleased to be chosen by FMB Development to test purchase our air purifiers and in the future provide every home, apartment office being built by them so that families and the community can live in safer environments,” said Michael Rubinov, Kronos President and BDO.

“The decision to partner with Kronos was made in order to provide safety to our tenants and buyers and as a response to both COVID-19 as well as the air quality dangers presented by the massive California wild fires. Recent research suggests that microscopical aerosolized infectious particles that may carry viruses can remain  in indoor air and affect indoor air quality and Kronos offers the most advanced air purification technology that is also very ecofriendly and cost effective as it doesn’t require any filter changes -by utilizing patented, washable filtration plates,” said Ilan Kenig, FMB Development founder and CEO.

Kronos Air purifiers remediate airborne pollutants and infectious contaminants. The Kronos air purification units are capable of capturing microscopical nano sized particles and can drastically reduce airborne bacteria, viruses, mold, allergens as well as smoke from the indoor air.

Recent article titled Crowding and the coronavirus: Why different parts of NYC have been hit harder reported that due to inability in crowded apartment buildings to practice CDC recommended social distancing, so that if you have one infected person with a highly infectious and transmissible virus, it’s just a recipe for disaster. Another study reported in this article describes effects of crowded living spaces: “What we found was that the more dense your personal environment is, so your household rather than the city, the greater the likelihood of COVID positivity,” said Dr. Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman, a co-author of the study.

Seite 1 von 3
Kronos Advanced Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Barrick Gold Corporation: Twiga a Triumph of Partnership
Nokia delivers five-fold speed boost for NetCologne’s broadband network
QMX Gold Reports 44.4 g/t Over 1.5 Metres and 15.6 g/t Au Over 3.8 Metres on the River Target in ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Dovitinib Program
MicroVision To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES UPDATES CUSTOMERS ON LEGISLATION THAT ALLOWS CONSUMERS TO PURCHASE AIR PURIFICATION PRODUCTS UTILIZING FSA OR HSA ACCOUNTS
16.10.20
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES NEW COMMUNITY PROGRAM TO HELP PROVIDE SAFER INDOOR AIR TO SCHOOLS:
30.09.20
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES ADDS INDUSTRY HEAVYWEIGHT, FORMER AMWAY COO TO ITS BOARD OF ADVISORS
25.09.20
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION WITH SPS COMMERCE