 

Intellitronix Buys Cutting-edge SMT Component Placement System to Triple Product Output

EUCLID, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellitronix Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) and a leading manufacturer of automotive electronics, announced it has purchased a state-of-the-art SMT Component Placement System from Europlacer (France). The Europlacer iineo+ Pick-and-Place platform is a fully automated, multi-functional robotics system with high-speed feedthrough of printed circuit boards (PCB) and precision electronics component placement capabilities.

“Procurement of the Europlacer system is a vital part of the company’s strategic plan of continuous growth to escalate production assembly to meet the increased demand for Intellitronix automotive electronics products. We are thrilled with the advanced technology this provides us in one platform. The Pick-and-Place system can process 30,000 electronics components per hour, handle larger circuit boards, boost production output threefold, and improve quality control with built-in electronics components testing resulting in higher electronics accuracy rates. Our pick-and-place assembly process uses a sizeable quantity of varied surface mounted electronics components, so we were also looking for a system with substantially greater precision placement capabilities,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group.

“On top of all these benefits, the Europlacer system gives us more flexibility to produce anything that we can design and engineer. The purchase of the Europlacer Pick-and-Place technology will bring additional benefits to the company, its customers, and shareholders. We are sincerely grateful to our shareholders for their continued support by purchasing restricted stock directly from the company giving us the ability to buy the Europlacer system.”

The company continues its research and development efforts in robotics for the promotional industry utilizing artificial intelligence as well as new products offerings for the RV industry. intellitronixgauges.com

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corp

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

