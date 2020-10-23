 

RevoluGROUP To Apply for Canadian FINTRAC License

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt:IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expressly retained the Vancouver, BC Law firm Tupper, Jonsson & Yeadon to assist in the preparation of a license application to The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

Bringing RevoluGROUP Technology Home

The European Union pioneered Open Banking by introducing the Payment Services Directive (PSD) in 2007. On 8 October 2015, the European Parliament adopted the European Commission proposal to update the initial PSD licensing to create safer and more innovative European payments. In 2018 RevoluGROUP wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L petitioned for a proprietary PSD2 license granted to the Company on 21 May 2020. In a few short months, the Company has signed notable bilateral agreements with world-renowned banks and financial institutions. The Company's RevoluPAY Apple and Android apps and linked Visa cards have proven to capture users with ease of use and cutting-edge transaction security. Likewise, the Canadian financial sector has established its strength over the years, including, notably, in response to the 2008 financial crisis. The Canadian Government and financial services industry have acted swiftly in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and collaborated closely to ensure a smooth and cohesive response to the economic fallout of the crisis in Canada. Canadian financial institutions were already on the path towards digitization, automation, and virtualization of their services to reduce costs. Still, these efforts have accelerated appreciably due to the COVID-19 crisis, with the financial industry undergoing a surge in the use of its technology and digital channels by customers since the advent of the pandemic.

Bloomberg News recently reported that while Canada's largest banks have spent more than $100 billion on technology since the 2008 financial crisis, they are only now finally seeing record shifts into digital banking. While The Globe and Mail recently reported upon the urgency for Canada to adopt an Open Banking legal framework.

The pandemic has also motivated a surge in cashless transactions, which will only further contribute to Canadian banking digitization. As RevoluGROUP pushes to accelerate our Fintech offerings to customers worldwide, we are also exploring how technology and process innovation can allow us to bring our core technology back to Canada while considering a possible upcoming federal Open Banking legal framework. According to Payments Canada, 62% of Canadians reported using less cash since the onset of the pandemic. In comparison, 42% of Canadians surveyed reported that they avoided shopping in places that did not accept contactless payments.

