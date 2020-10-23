 

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.10.2020, 22:05  |  38   |   |   

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI), a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing and research and advisory services, announced today it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5th, 2020, after the close of market.

The Company will host a webcast and a conference call that day to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Hessam Nadji, President and Chief Executive Officer and Steve DeGennaro, Chief Financial Officer.

WEBCAST INFORMATION

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Marcus & Millichap's website at www.MarcusMillichap.com and will be archived upon completion of the call. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.

CONFERENCE CALL

For those unable to access the webcast, callers from the United States and Canada should dial 1-800-926-9174 ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time. International callers should dial 1-212-271-4651.

REPLAY INFORMATION

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 19, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally and entering passcode 21970891.

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had 2,021 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to our clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 9,726 transactions in 2019, with a sales volume of approximately $50 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Marcus & Millichap Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Completes Acquisition of Immunomedics, Inc.
DMS Identifies Ecommerce Growth Trends for Advertisers Ahead Of Holiday Season
Organigram Confirms Additional $2.5 Million Investment in Hyasynth Biologicals Inc. as Biosynthesis ...
Europcar Mobility Group Chooses Telefónica and Geotab to Connect Its Vehicles in Europe
Ligand’s Captisol Technology Plays Key Role in the Manufacture of Gilead’s Veklury, the First ...
Company Profile for Power Integrations
Air Liquide – Q3 2020 Revenue
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on ...
FARXIGA DAPA-CKD Phase III Trial Reduced Worsening of Kidney Function, Risk of Cardiovascular or ...
BBX Capital’s Subsidiary, Renin Holdings, Acquires Colonial Elegance
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $117.5 Million Multifamily Asset Sale in Tempe, Arizona
19.10.20
Marcus & Millichap Enters Into a Definitive Agreement With Mission Capital
23.09.20
Luxury North Phoenix Multifamily Asset Sale Brokered by Institutional Property Advisors