 

Envestnet to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV), today announced that the Company will release third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 5:00pm ET.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.envestnet.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 103,000 advisors across more than 4,900 companies including 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 46 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel) and LinkedIn.

