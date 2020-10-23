 

Whiting Petroleum Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.10.2020, 22:05  |  46   |   |   

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) will release its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the market close. A conference call with investors, analysts and other interested parties is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT, 9:00 a.m. MT) on Friday, November 6, 2020 to discuss Whiting's third quarter 2020 financial and operating results. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by clicking on the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149456/dc153f7610. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique telephone number and PIN to gain immediate access on the day of the call. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the live call by dialing: (877) 328-5506 (U.S.), (866) 450-4696 (Canada) or (412) 317-5422 (International) to be connected to the call.

A telephonic replay will be available beginning one to two hours after the call on Friday, November 6, 2020 and continuing through Friday, November 13, 2020. You may access this replay at (877) 344-7529 (U.S.), (855) 669-9658 (Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and enter the replay access code 10149456.

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, a Delaware corporation, is an independent oil and gas company that explores for, develops, acquires and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s largest projects are in the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota and Niobrara play in northeast Colorado. The Company trades publicly under the symbol WLL on the New York Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit http://www.whiting.com.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Completes Acquisition of Immunomedics, Inc.
DMS Identifies Ecommerce Growth Trends for Advertisers Ahead Of Holiday Season
Organigram Confirms Additional $2.5 Million Investment in Hyasynth Biologicals Inc. as Biosynthesis ...
Europcar Mobility Group Chooses Telefónica and Geotab to Connect Its Vehicles in Europe
Ligand’s Captisol Technology Plays Key Role in the Manufacture of Gilead’s Veklury, the First ...
Company Profile for Power Integrations
Air Liquide – Q3 2020 Revenue
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on ...
FARXIGA DAPA-CKD Phase III Trial Reduced Worsening of Kidney Function, Risk of Cardiovascular or ...
BBX Capital’s Subsidiary, Renin Holdings, Acquires Colonial Elegance
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019