Whiting Petroleum Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) will release its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the market close. A conference call with investors, analysts and other interested parties is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT, 9:00 a.m. MT) on Friday, November 6, 2020 to discuss Whiting's third quarter 2020 financial and operating results. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by clicking on the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149456/dc153f7610. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique telephone number and PIN to gain immediate access on the day of the call. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the live call by dialing: (877) 328-5506 (U.S.), (866) 450-4696 (Canada) or (412) 317-5422 (International) to be connected to the call.

A telephonic replay will be available beginning one to two hours after the call on Friday, November 6, 2020 and continuing through Friday, November 13, 2020. You may access this replay at (877) 344-7529 (U.S.), (855) 669-9658 (Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and enter the replay access code 10149456.

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, a Delaware corporation, is an independent oil and gas company that explores for, develops, acquires and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s largest projects are in the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota and Niobrara play in northeast Colorado. The Company trades publicly under the symbol WLL on the New York Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit http://www.whiting.com.

