Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced that it is scheduled to release third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Friday, October 30, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to review the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2020.



A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at http://www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (877) 876-9176 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1670 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ320 when prompted by the operator.