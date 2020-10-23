 

The Ensign Group Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, October 29, 2020

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign(TM) group of companies, which provide skilled nursing services, senior living services, rehabilitative care services and other healthcare services, announced today that it expects to issue its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Conference Call

Ensign invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, during which Ensign's management will discuss Ensign's third quarter 2020 performance.

To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the Ensign website at http://investor.ensigngroup.net. The webcast will be recorded, and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, November 27, 2020.

About Ensign(TM)

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 226 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.


