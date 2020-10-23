WeedMD Issues Deferred Share Units
TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the
“Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, announced today that in accordance with the provisions of its deferred share unit plan (the
“DSU Plan”) the Company has authorized the issuance of an aggregate of 158,026 deferred share units (“DSUs”) to certain directors of the Company as compensation for their services. The DSUs will
vest immediately and are granted in lieu of cash compensation for services rendered during the third quarter of 2020.
The purpose of the DSU Plan is to promote greater alignment of interests between the Company's shareholders and directors while reducing the cash expense of compensating its directors. Further details regarding the DSU Plan are available in the Company’s management information circular dated June 19, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About WeedMD Inc.
WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., federally-licensed producers of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, Ontario as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, Ontario processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator based in Bowmanville, Ontario, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with other employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as seven provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.
