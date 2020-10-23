WeedMD Issues Deferred Share Units

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, announced today that in accordance with the provisions of its deferred share unit plan (the “DSU Plan”) the Company has authorized the issuance of an aggregate of 158,026 deferred share units (“DSUs”) to certain directors of the Company as compensation for their services. The DSUs will vest immediately and are granted in lieu of cash compensation for services rendered during the third quarter of 2020.



The purpose of the DSU Plan is to promote greater alignment of interests between the Company's shareholders and directors while reducing the cash expense of compensating its directors. Further details regarding the DSU Plan are available in the Company’s management information circular dated June 19, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.