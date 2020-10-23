 

Smile Direct Club to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 16, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020   

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today it will report results for the third quarter 2020 on Monday, November 16 after close of market.

Alison Sternberg, SmileDirectClub’s Vice President of Investor Relations, will host a conference call with David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Kyle Wailes, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. 

SmileDirectClub Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Details 
Date: Monday, November 16, 2020 
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) 
Dial-In: 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international) 

Webcast: Visit “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s IR page at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 16, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 30, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay PIN: 13711961.

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of SmileDirectClub’s website at  http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations: investorrelations@smiledirectclub.com 
Media Relations: press@smiledirectclub.com 

 


Disclaimer

