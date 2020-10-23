SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Announces Distribution of Net Asset Sale Proceeds in November 2020

SANDRIDGE MISSISSIPPIAN TRUST II (OTC: SDRMU) today announced a distribution of approximately $6.2 million, or $0.125 per unit, reflecting the net proceeds received from the sale of the Trust’s assets to SandRidge Energy, Inc. on September 10, 2020 as previously disclosed, as well as the release of approximately $1.3 million of cash reserves previously withheld by the Trustee for the payment of future known, anticipated or contingent expenses or liabilities of the Trust. The distribution is expected to occur on or before November 23, 2020 to holders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2020 and is expected to be the final distribution to be made to the Trust unitholders. The stock transfer books for the Trust units will be closed at the close of business on November 13, 2020. If any cash reserves remain following the payment of the Trust’s estimated remaining expenses and liabilities, the Trustee may make a final distribution to unitholders of such amount. Holders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2020 will be entitled to such distribution, if any.

The Trust will remain in existence until the filing of a certificate of cancellation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware following the completion of the winding up process.