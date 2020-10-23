Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Appointment of Nancy M. Vu as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PK) announced the appointment of Nancy M. Vu as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, effective October 23, 2020. Prior to her appointment, Ms. Vu has served as Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel since January 2020. In her new role at Park, she will serve as Park’s chief legal officer and lead the Company’s legal department.

“I am thrilled to welcome Nancy into Park’s executive leadership team,” said Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Park’s Chairman and CEO. “Nancy brings immense focus, energy and legal and business experience to her new position as our Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Since she joined Park, she has played a key role in many of the Company’s significant transactions and initiatives. Nancy is very deserving of this promotion and I am confident she will continue to make significant contributions to Park in the months and years ahead.”