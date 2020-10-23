 

MYR Group Inc. Announces New $50 Million Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 22:17  |  68   |   |   

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and western Canada, today announced its new share repurchase program (“Repurchase Program”). The Repurchase Program authorizes the Company to repurchase, in the aggregate, up to $50.0 million of its outstanding shares of common stock from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable federal securities laws. The Repurchase Program will expire in one year, or when the authorized funds are exhausted, whichever is earlier. The Company intends to fund the Repurchase Program with cash on hand and through borrowings under its credit facility. The Repurchase Program was authorized by the Board of Directors (the “Board”) on October 22, 2020, and will be effective November 2, 2020.

Management Comments
Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, said, “We are committed to driving value for all MYR shareholders and directing capital to investments that generate strong returns. Today’s announcement reflects the Board’s confidence in the Company’s long-term strategy and our belief that MYR’s stock represents an attractive long-term investment opportunity.” Mr. Swartz continued, “MYR has a strong balance sheet that enables us to support our core business, while at the same time, capitalize on internal and external growth opportunities. We will continue to be disciplined with respect to the allocation of capital, and we are confident that we are taking the right steps to grow the Company and create greater shareholder value.”

About MYR
MYR is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the United States and western Canada. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Seite 1 von 2
MYR Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Barrick Gold Corporation: Twiga a Triumph of Partnership
Nokia delivers five-fold speed boost for NetCologne’s broadband network
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Dovitinib Program
Haymaker Provides Investor Update
Atari: Update of the financial calendar
Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
MYR Group Inc. Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule