SolarWinds Agrees to Acquire SentryOne Extending the Scale and Depth of Its Database Performance Management Capabilities for Microsoft Data Platform

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SentryOne, a leading technology provider of database performance monitoring and DataOps solutions on SQL Server, Azure SQL Database, and the Microsoft Data Platform. Over the past 16 years, SentryOne has built a strong, well-respected product portfolio guided by a customer-centric model well-aligned to SolarWinds’ mission and commitment to the IT professional community. The SentryOne offering complements the on-premises and cloud-native database management offerings SolarWinds has today to serve the full needs of the mid-market and better serve larger organizations. The expected addition of the SentryOne products to the SolarWinds portfolio also will amplify the depth and breadth of support SolarWinds can offer for Microsoft and Microsoft Azure environments.

“For over 20 years, SolarWinds has been committed to ensuring that we bring to market a wide range of products designed to help IT pros solve the toughest IT infrastructure management challenges. As applications and data continue to grow in complexity and volume, database management has become a critical function to businesses of all sizes and types,” said Kevin B. Thompson, chief executive officer, SolarWinds. “We believe the explosion of business-critical applications, and their reliance on peak database performance, presents an opportunity for SolarWinds to continue to expand our support for IT organizations.”

Thompson continued, “We care about the database because we care about applications. Database performance is most often where the app goes wrong—whether on-premises or in the cloud. And, because databases are so critical to application performance, IT pros and business leaders from the dedicated database administrator to the ‘accidental DBA,’ from application developers and APM pros fueling their apps with data, to BI pros and business leaders who need insights to power their organizations—all rely on database performance to drive success.”

“SentryOne’s mission has been to empower the Microsoft Data Professional to achieve breakthrough performance across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. As we’ve grown, we’ve engaged with our users in much the same way SolarWinds does and expanded our offering to address the increasingly complex needs of today’s hybrid IT reality,” said Bob Potter, CEO, SentryOne. “Our focus on the needs of the Microsoft data professional empowers organizations who rely on SQL Server, Azure SQL Database, and the Microsoft Data Platform to run their organizations and ensure optimal performance, wherever their databases live.”