 

Credicorp Ltd. Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 3Q20

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 22:40  |  34   |   |   

Lima, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, October 23, 2020 – Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market that its 3Q20 Earnings Release Report will be released on Thursday November 5, 2020 after market close.

Credicorp’s Conference Call to discuss such results will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 at 9:30 am EST (9:30 am Lima, Peru Time). The call will be host by: Walter Bayly, CEO, Alvaro Correa, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Gianfranco Ferrari, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Reynaldo Llosa, Chief Risk Officer, Cesar Rios, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Team.

To access the call, please dial:
1 877 271 1828 within the U.S.
1 334 323 9871 from outside the U.S.
Participant Code: 643525

The conference call will also be webcast live, to accessed please visit our website: www.credicorpnet.com   

section: Investors / Financials / Conference Call:
https://credicorp.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

An accompanying presentation will be posted prior to the call / webcast, in section:

Investors / Financials / Conference Call: “Q2 2020”. To replay the call, a webcast replay audio file will be posted on the company’s website approximately in the afternoon on the same day of the conference call.

Credicorp reminds you that we filed our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2019 (2019 Form 20-F) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30th, 2020. The 2019 Form 20-F includes audited consolidated financial statements of Credicorp and its subsidiaries as of December 31st, 2018 and 2019 and for the years ended December 31st, 2017, 2018 and 2019 under IFRS. Our 2019 Form 20-F can be downloaded from Credicorp’s website: www.credicorpnet.com. Holders of Credicorp’s securities and any other interested parties may request a hard copy of our 2019 Form 20-F, free of charge, by filling out the form located on the link “mail request” on Credicorp’s website.


About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco and Encumbra; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com


Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.

Attachment


Credicorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Barrick Gold Corporation: Twiga a Triumph of Partnership
Nokia delivers five-fold speed boost for NetCologne’s broadband network
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Dovitinib Program
Haymaker Provides Investor Update
Atari: Update of the financial calendar
Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
Credicorp Ltd.: Leslie Pierce Elected Additional Director of Credicorp
15.10.20
Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s “3Q20 quiet period”
15.10.20
Latin American Technology Stocks to Drive the Outperformance of the Asset Class in the Coming Years
25.09.20
Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Day, October 1, 2020: 25th Anniversary of listing in the NYSE
24.09.20
Latin America Is Considered One of the Best Regions to Invest After the Economic Crisis