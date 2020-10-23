 

New Research Presented at Virtual ASTRO Meeting Supports Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancers

iCAD Showcasing Expanded Xoft Platform Including Single-Fraction IORT Solution for Brain and Early-Stage Breast Cancer Tumors

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced the Company will showcase the expanded platform for the Xoft Axxent Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx) System at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Virtual Annual Meeting, October 24-28, 2020. Researchers will present new data supporting the Xoft System for the treatment of early-stage breast cancer and gynecological cancers, as the Company showcases the latest in technology for Xoft including its full suite of applicators for existing and emerging applications in the virtual Xoft exhibition booth.

“The Xoft System offers the flexibility to treat multiple types of cancers within the same facility, with added mobility, and time-savings benefits for patients and clinicians alike,” according to Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. “This innovative treatment platform offers a one-step targeted treatment option for early-stage breast cancer and certain types of brain tumors, which may contribute to a reduction in the healthcare system resources needed for breast cancer patients during the COVID-19 pandemic while also offering significant cost benefits for patients.”

The Xoft System is a 50 kV radiation oncology treatment solution that uses a miniaturized X-ray source to deliver a precise, concentrated dose of radiation directly to the tumor site while minimizing risk of damage to healthy tissue in nearby areas of the body. The isotope-free radiation requires minimal shielding, enabling medical professionals to remain in the room during treatment.

A growing body of evidence continues to support the Xoft System across multiple cancer types. During the meeting, researchers will present new data supporting the Xoft System for early-stage breast cancer and endometrial cancers:

  • “Intra-Operative Electronic Brachytherapy in the Treatment of Early Stage Breast Cancer – A Multi-Center Trial, Technique and Preliminary Results,” presented by A.M. Nisar Syed, MD, Radiation Oncology, Todd Cancer Institute, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center involved 1,200 patients with early-stage breast cancer treated with Xoft IORT from May 2012 to July 2018 across 27 institutions worldwide. Researchers concluded that IORT with the Xoft System is safe, with low morbidity, low local recurrence and excellent cosmetic results.
