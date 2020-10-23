ARHT Media Announces Two Month Extension of 2020 Series A Debentures

The Debentures were issued at a price of $0.9175 for each $1 of principal amount subscribed for, representing a 12% discount to the Debentures' principal amount until maturity. The Debentures are redeemable at their principal amount for cash on the New Maturity Date. If, prior to the New Maturity Date, either (i) the Company completes a private placement financing that raises gross proceeds of no less than $4 million, or (ii) if a change of control of ARHT or a sale or disposition by ARHT of all or substantially all of its assets should occur, then the New Maturity Date will be accelerated to such earlier date. The Company issued the Debentures in January 2020 for total gross proceeds of $1.6 million, representing an aggregate of $1,744,000 principal amount of Debentures.

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ART), announces that it intends to extend the maturity date of its 2020 Series A Debentures (the "Debentures") until December 30, 2020 (the "New Maturity Date").

The Debentures are secured by way of a general security agreement made in favour of a collateral agent acting as agent for all of the holders of the Debentures, granting a security interest in substantially all of ARHT's assets.

Other than the amendment providing for the New Maturity Date (which is subject to receipt of the consent of holders of 66.66% of the principal amount of Debentures), the other terms of the Debentures remain unchanged.

The expiry date of the common share purchase warrants issued in January 2020 in conjunction with the Debentures, has also been extended from October 31, 2020 to December 30, 2020 in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

