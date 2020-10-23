 

ARHT Media Announces Two Month Extension of 2020 Series A Debentures

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 23:00  |  96   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ART), announces that it intends to extend the maturity date of its 2020 Series A Debentures (the "Debentures") until December 30, 2020 (the "New Maturity Date").

The Debentures were issued at a price of $0.9175 for each $1 of principal amount subscribed for, representing a 12% discount to the Debentures' principal amount until maturity. The Debentures are redeemable at their principal amount for cash on the New Maturity Date. If, prior to the New Maturity Date, either (i) the Company completes a private placement financing that raises gross proceeds of no less than $4 million, or (ii) if a change of control of ARHT or a sale or disposition by ARHT of all or substantially all of its assets should occur, then the New Maturity Date will be accelerated to such earlier date. The Company issued the Debentures in January 2020 for total gross proceeds of $1.6 million, representing an aggregate of $1,744,000 principal amount of Debentures.

The Debentures are secured by way of a general security agreement made in favour of a collateral agent acting as agent for all of the holders of the Debentures, granting a security interest in substantially all of ARHT's assets.

Other than the amendment providing for the New Maturity Date (which is subject to receipt of the consent of holders of 66.66% of the principal amount of Debentures), the other terms of the Debentures remain unchanged.

The expiry date of the common share purchase warrants issued in January 2020 in conjunction with the Debentures, has also been extended from October 31, 2020 to December 30, 2020 in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About ARHT Media
ARHT Media’s patented holographic telepresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our displays to deliver rich holographic experiences.

Connect with ARHT Media
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit http://www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

Seite 1 von 3
ARHT Media Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Barrick Gold Corporation: Twiga a Triumph of Partnership
Nokia delivers five-fold speed boost for NetCologne’s broadband network
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Dovitinib Program
Haymaker Provides Investor Update
Atari: Update of the financial calendar
U.S. Veterans with Decreased Renal Function Shown to Be at Higher Risk for Adverse Cardiovascular ...
Aemetis Begins Production of Below Zero Carbon Intensity Dairy Biogas
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
ARHT Media To Beam Holograms Of Celebrity Presenters To The First-Ever Virtual Green Carpet Fashion Awards On October 10
08.10.20
ARHT Media Beams The Mind Architect Peter Crone From Los Angeles to Toronto to Share his Insights With YPO Maple Leaf Chapter
07.10.20
ARHT Media Beams CEO and Head of Sustainability Integration from the Netherlands to Spain, as well as Online, to Present at their Sustainable Investing 2020 Symposium
28.09.20
ARHT Media Beams Research Professors from Greece, Australia and Germany onto the Virtual Global Stage for a Presentation at the ERS Online Conference 2020
25.09.20
ARHT Media’s HoloPresence Technology Utilized By Singapore’s Iconic Marina Bay Sands Hotel As Part Of Their Innovative New Hybrid Event Stage

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
113
Arht Media Inc. ----- ART --- Party Time Ich erwarte jetzt einen Anstieg zwischen 50 un