 

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Reminds Investors MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.10.2020, 00:22  |  30   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between August 2, 2017 and July 1, 2020. MEI Pharma is a late-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. One of MEI Pharma's drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral histone deacetylase (“HDAC”) inhibitor.

If you suffered a loss due to MEI Pharma's misconduct, click here.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, in 2016 MEI Pharma entered into an exclusive license agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA, a Swiss pharmaceutical corporation (“Helsinn”), in which Helsinn would develop, manufacture, and commercialize Pracinostat while MEI Pharma received $20 million for the grant rights with the potential to receive up to $444 million in regulatory and sales-based milestones along with royalty payments. In August 2017, MEI Pharma and Helsinn announced the beginning of the Phase 3 Pracinostat trial after "the potential of [P]racinostat … was demonstrated in the Phase 2 study," touting that the "well-powered, rigorously designed Phase 3 study" would bring Pracinostat one step closer to becoming a treatment for those with AML. In later SEC reports and filings, MEI Pharma continued to tout the "potency" and median overall survival of patients in the Phase 2 trial of Pracinostat. Despite the Company's positive representations of the drug, on July 2, 2020, MEI Pharma announced it was discontinuing the Phase 3 Pracinostat trial, revealing that an interim futility analysis of the study "demonstrated [Pracinostat] was unlikely to meet the primary endpoint of overall survival compared to the control group." On this news, MEI Pharma's shares fell 18% to close at $3.49 per share and has yet to recover.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) Shareholders Have Options

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against MEI Pharma settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

MEI Pharma Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Completes Acquisition of Immunomedics, Inc.
DMS Identifies Ecommerce Growth Trends for Advertisers Ahead Of Holiday Season
Organigram Confirms Additional $2.5 Million Investment in Hyasynth Biologicals Inc. as Biosynthesis ...
Europcar Mobility Group Chooses Telefónica and Geotab to Connect Its Vehicles in Europe
Ligand’s Captisol Technology Plays Key Role in the Manufacture of Gilead’s Veklury, the First ...
Company Profile for Power Integrations
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on ...
Air Liquide – Q3 2020 Revenue
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of First ...
FARXIGA DAPA-CKD Phase III Trial Reduced Worsening of Kidney Function, Risk of Cardiovascular or ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
MEIP DEADLINE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds MEI Pharma, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2020