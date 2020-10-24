 

Consol Energy Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Consol Energy Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CEIX

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.10.2020, 00:30  |  19   |   |   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger between CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (“CCR”) is fair to CONSOL Energy shareholders.

Under the merger agreement, CONSOL Energy will acquire all of the outstanding CCR common units that it does not already own at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.73 shares of CONSOL Energy common stock for each publicly held CCR common unit. CONSOL Energy will issue approximately 8.0 million shares in connection with the proposed transaction, representing approximately 22.2% of the total CONSOL Energy shares that will be outstanding on a pro forma basis. The investigation concerns whether CONSOL Energy and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you are a CONSOL Energy shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/consol-energy-inc-ceix-stock-merger-co ... or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

