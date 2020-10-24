XORTX Reports Annual & Special Meeting Results

 

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce the results of the Company’s 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today. A total of 38,978,193 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 48% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares. At the meeting, all five director nominees, Dr. Allen Davidoff, Ian Klassen, Bruce Rowlands, Paul Van Damme and Allan Williams, were elected as directors of the Company. In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders voted to re-appoint Morgan & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and disinterested (non-insider) shareholders also approved the Company’s 10% rolling stock option plan.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with three clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-221 is a clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). The Company has strong intellectual property rights and established proof of concept through independent clinical studies. XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target xanthine oxidase to inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future of patients. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

For further information, please contact:
     
Allen Davidoff, CEO   Bruce Rowlands, Chairman
adavidoff@xortx.com or +1 403 455 7727   browlands@xortx.com or +1 416 230 7260

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

 


