Audited annual report of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA for 2019

VALMIERA GLASS GROUP’S consolidated net sales - EUR 119.5 million

In 2019, the consolidated net sales of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA AS (hereinafter – the Company) and its subsidiaries (hereinafter – VALMIERA GLASS GROUP or the GROUP) amounted to EUR 119.5 million, demonstrating an increase of EUR 5.2 million or 4.6% compared to 2018 (y-o-y). VALMIERA STIKLA SKIEDRA AS standalone net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 88.7 million (-2% vs 2018).

Key financial indicators of the GROUP over the three-year period 2017-2019: