IntelGenx Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (the “ Company ” or “ IntelGenx ”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a private placement (the “ Offering ”) to certain investors in the United States of U.S.$532,000 principal amount of 8% convertible notes due October 15, 2024 (the “ Notes ”). The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, payable quarterly, and will be convertible into shares of common stock of the Company (the “ Shares ”) beginning 6 months after their issuance at a price of U.S.$0.18 per Share. The Offering represents a second tranche of the Notes. As previously announced, the Company closed an offering of an additional $1.2 million of Notes on October 15, 2020.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to an agent a cash commission of approximately U.S.$37,000 in the aggregate and issued non-transferable warrants to the agent (the “Agent’s Warrants”), entitling the holder to purchase 212,800 common shares at a price of U.S.$0.18 per Share until October 15, 2022.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has conditionally approved the listing of the Shares issuable upon conversion of the Notes, as well as the Shares issuable upon exercise of the Agent’s Warrants. Listing on the TSXV will be subject to the Company fulfilling all of the listing requirements of the TSXV within 15 days of the closing of the Offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction where not permitted by law. Any securities described in this announcement have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of a “U.S. person” as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.