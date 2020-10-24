 

World's Sole Owner of PERKLONE and TRIKLONE Now Supplying Saudi Arabia Oil & Petroleum Refineries; PERKLONE EXT; Catalyst grade, UOP Approved

RUNCORN, England, Oct. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PERKLONE EXT is a very special high purity grade of Perchloroethylene for use in the regeneration of oil refining catalysts. Perklone EXT has Universal Oil Products (UOP) approval. Perklone EXT is required by UOP Penex Process and CCR Platforming Process for Refining Petrochemicals and Naphtha Isomerization.

PERKLONE EXT Catalyst , Isomerization Grade Banner Chemicals UK

PERKLONE EXT is a registered trademark Supplied GLOBALLY and EXCLUSIVELY by Banner Chemicals UK

Product name:

Perklone EXT ( Catalyst grade / refineries applications / Isomerization grade)

Perklone EXT ( Tetrachloroethylene /Perchloroethylene)

Perklone EXT (our branded product ( ICI Perklone EXT ; UOP approved product )

Banner Chemicals UK now offers to the Saudi Oil Refineries the UK unique product:

Perchloroethylene PCE (branded PERKLONE EXT)

Dr. Maggie Kessler, Export Director of Banner Chemicals says:

"We are delighted to supply PERKLONE EXT to Saudi Arabia. We have already seen great interest and satisfaction from our Saudi customers. We have supplied PERKLONE EXT to most refineries to worldwide, including to some of the world's largest oil refineries. With our dedicated and committed team, the international recognition for PERKLONE EXT is growing worldwide and we look forward to sharing our success with Saudi customers."

ABOUT PERKLONE & TRIKLONE , MEC Prime , BRANDS

Banner Chemicals exclusively supply all grades of METHYLENE CHLORIDE PRIME, PERKLONE and TRIKLONE brands, Including MEC Prime PHARMA , TRIKLONE U , TRIKLONE LE, PERKLONE MD, PERKLONE D  and PERKLONE EXT

  • MEC Prime - METHYLENE CHLORIDE High purity, PHARMACEUTICAL (Pharma), Food & Feed grade
  • TRIKLONE U - Minimally stabilized used as Intermediate, raw-material / feedstock applications
  • TRIKLONE N  - Aerospace Metal Degreasing (Highly stabilized)
  • TRIKLONE LE - Aerospace ASTM D4080 Metal Degreasing (High & Extra stabilized grade)
  • PERKLONE MD - Aerospace ASTM D4376, Metal Degreasing (High & Extra stabilized grade)
  • ALKALINITY & AAV (Acid Acceptance Value) TEST KIT- complementary test-kit for degreasing MEC Prime Methylene Chloride, PERKLONE MD & TRIKLONE LE
  • PERKLONE D  - Dry-cleaning applications, Stabilized (also available in 20L cans)
  • PERKLONE EXT - Catalyst / Isomerization grade (Refinery approved by UOP)

PERKLONE, TRIKLONE, MEC Prime are registered trademarks supplied GLOBALLY and EXCLUSIVELY by Banner Chemicals UK 

  • All products are manufactured under ISO9001 from premium quality feedstocks and of 99.99% pure

About Banner Chemicals UK

Banner Chemicals is a 2M Holdings subsidiary, exporting to 90 countries and won the UK Queen's Award  for enterprise.

Dr. Maggie Kessler, Export Director of Banner Chemicals says:

"The additional of Triklone U (High- Purity Trichloroethylene) to our Aerospace military ASTM range of solvents gives Banner Chemicals strong position in the chlorinated industry. This includes, Triklone U for: Caprolactam industry, Vulcanising and Adhesives industry (for rubber, tyres & and conveyor-belts)."

Release Summary / keywords:

Trichloroethylene, TCE, TRICK, Trikchlor, TRIKLONE

Perchloroethylene, PCE, PERC, Perchlor, PERKLONE

PERKLONE MD

TRIKLONE LE

ATMS Metal Degreasing

Vapour Degreasers

PERKLONE & TRIKLONE Aerospace approved degreasers

PERKLONE & TRIKLONE Metal degreasing‎ / Metal cleaning grades

PERKLONE EXT Catalyst grade, Isomerization grade

PERKLONE D  Dry-cleaning

TRIKLONE U for: Caprolactam industry,

TRIKLONE U for: Vulcanising and Adhesives industry

TRIKLONE U for: for rubber, tyres & and conveyor-belts

Contact: Dr. Maggie Kessler, telephone: +44-1928-597-000, email address: export@bannerchemicals.com

PERKLONE EXT Catalyst , Isomerization Grade Banner Chemicals UK-Arabic
2M Holdings UK Group of Companies
Queens Award for International Trade 2019 logo

 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319159/PERKLONE_EXT_Catalyst_UK.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319160/PERKLONE__EXT_Eng_Catalyst__Arabic.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/645876/2M_Holdings_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1012246/Queens_Award_for_International_Trade_2019_Logo.jpg



