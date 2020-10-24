 

Grand Opening of the 25th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair

ZHONGSHAN, China, Oct. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 22, 2020, the opening ceremony of the 25th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (GILF) theming on "Guzhen Lights up the World" was held grandly at Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province.

With the support of Zhongshan Municipal People's Government, the fair was co-sponsored by China Association of Lighting Industry (CALI) and Guzhen Town - China's Lighting Capital, and organized by Guzhen Lighting Expo Co., Ltd.

At 10 a.m., the 25th GILF was officially opened in the presence of attending leaders, guests, industry colleagues and media friends. Leaders of the China Association of Lighting Industry (CALI), Zhongshan Municipal People's Government and Guzhen Town People's Government addressed the opening ceremony.

Subsequent activities included reading the Notice on Continuing to Grant Guzhen Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province the Title of "China's Lighting Capital" and the Awarding Decisions on the 2020 (Guzhen) China International Lighting Design Awards and convening the Awarding Ceremony of the 2020 (Guzhen) China International Lighting Design Awards and the Signing Ceremony of Zhongshan Intelligent Pole Industry Association.

Driving Industrial Upgrading with Intelligent Manufacturing and Original Design

The GILF set up different exhibition areas for smart home lighting, interior decorative lighting, residential lighting, commercial lighting, outdoor lighting, commercial lighting, special-purpose lighting, mechanical equipment and lighting accessories. Hundreds of LED products of were exhibited at the fair, among which the intelligent lighting applying 5G technology, intelligent pole and healthy lighting products were the main exhibits of many manufacturers.

1+7 Venues Enjoying High Popularity by Gathering Famous Enterprises

The main venue welcomed 845 enterprises, including Songpu Lighting, Yuefeng Lighting, Zhenhui Fire Technology, Sence Lighting, Mingjian Lighting, Chuanglite Lighting, Puye Lighting, Dark Energy Power, Zhongyi Lighting, etc.


Sub-venues held events respectively along with thousands of lighting brands. Lihe Lighting Expo Center held the Global Lighting Art Shopping Festival with 517 exhibitors. Huayi Plaza held the Global Lighting Shopping Festival with 300 exhibitors. Star Alliance convened the 2020 Autumn New Product Conference for Star Alliance Brands with 400 large enterprises. Lighting Era welcomed 110 exhibitors Besun Plaza welcomed 39 exhibitors. Huayu Plaza, a Chinese light mall, held the 2020 Autumn Chinese Lighting Cultural Festival jointly with 28 Chinese light exhibitors. Streetlight City welcomed 85 well-known exhibitors.

Accurate Connection Between Global Buyers and Exhibitors Both Online and Offline

The GILF launched the Hosted Buyer Program Go Online to present an exhibition trio: factory show, on-site booth, and EZBUY based on B2B website-Denggle.com, allowing overseas buyers who are unable to visit the exhibition to communicate with suppliers regardless of time and space constraints.

Industry Think Tanks Offering Useful Insights at Wonderful Forums

Forums included the Intelligent Light Pole Industry Development Forum, the Seminar on the Quality and Safety of Lamps for Primary and Secondary School Students in Guangdong Province and Quality Promotion Campaign of Guangdong Lighting Electric Equipment Hospitals, the Intelligent Agricultural Lighting Innovation Forum and the 7th LED Pioneering Conference are held during the exhibition. Series of online lectures on the lighting industry are live-streamed on Cali-light.com concurrently.

Keeping a foothold on the source of the lighting industry, GILF has provided high quality products for buyers from all over the world. In this peak season of October, the GILF, with its 1+7 venues covering an area of 1,500,000 sqm, will create a brilliant future with the lighting industry in China.

Website: www.denggle.com

Facebook: @guzhenlightingfair

