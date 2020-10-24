Turning Point Therapeutics Presents Initial Clinical Data From Phase 1 SHIELD-1 Study of Novel MET/SRC/CSF1R Inhibitor TPX-0022 at 2020 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

Preliminary Clinical Activity and Safety Profile Support Advancing to Dose Expansion in Multiple Tumor Types

Recommended Phase 2 Dose Determination Ongoing





Preclinical Combination Data for Lead Drug Candidate Repotrectinib in both KRAS Tumor Models and Pediatric Neuroblastoma Tumor Models Also Presented





Conference Call Scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time



SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today reported initial clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 dose finding portion of its SHIELD-1 study of drug candidate, TPX-0022, a potent inhibitor of MET and the associated cancer signaling pathways of SRC and CSF1R. The initial data highlighted preliminary clinical activity, including objective responses across multiple tumor types and a generally tolerable safety profile.

The findings were reported in a late-breaking oral presentation by David Hong, M.D., Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in the plenary session of the Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics virtual symposium hosted by the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

“Oncogenic alterations in MET – including exon 14 deletion, amplifications, fusions and activating kinase domain mutations – occur in many tumor types and patients continue to have limited available therapies,” said Dr. Hong. “The initial data reported today for TPX-0022 is encouraging because it represents the potential for a new targeted therapy to improve the outcome in a wide range of MET-driven cancers.”

TPX-0022, Phase 1 Initial Clinical Data

Twenty-two patients were treated across four dose levels from Sept. 2019 to the data cut-off date of Oct. 15, 2020. Patients included those with MET-altered non-small cell lung cancer (n=13), colorectal cancer (n=4), gastric or gastroesophageal (GE) junction cancer (n=4) and glioblastoma (n=1).

The median number of prior therapies was three (range 1 to 6), with all patients having received at least one prior line of chemotherapy and/or immunotherapy and the majority of patients having received multiple rounds of prior combination chemotherapy. Sixty-eight percent of patients had a baseline ECOG performance score of 1.