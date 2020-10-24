In week 43 Festi purchased in total 750.000 shares:

Purchased Purchase Own shares total Week Date Time shares Share price price at end of day 43 19.10.2020 09:44:51 150.000 149,75 22.462.500 kr 7.195.407 43 20.10.2020 09:45:58 150.000 153,25 22.987.500 kr 7.345.407 43 21.10.2020 09:54:24 150.000 154,00 23.100.000 kr 7.495.407 43 22.10.2020 09:43:17 150.000 155,00 23.250.000 kr 7.645.407 43 23.10.2020 09:45:31 150.000 155,00 23.250.000 kr 7.795.407 750.000 115.050.000 kr

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1.2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 shares or 1.70% of issued shares. Festi today holds 7.795.407 shares or 2.34% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.