 

Festi hf. Buy-back programme week 43

In week 43 Festi purchased in total 750.000 shares:

      Purchased   Purchase Own shares total
Week Date Time shares Share price price at end of day
             
43 19.10.2020 09:44:51        150.000     149,75 22.462.500 kr             7.195.407    
43 20.10.2020 09:45:58        150.000     153,25 22.987.500 kr             7.345.407    
43 21.10.2020 09:54:24        150.000     154,00 23.100.000 kr             7.495.407    
43 22.10.2020 09:43:17        150.000     155,00 23.250.000 kr             7.645.407    
43 23.10.2020 09:45:31        150.000     155,00 23.250.000 kr             7.795.407    
             
             750.000       115.050.000 kr  

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1.2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 shares or 1.70% of issued shares. Festi today holds 7.795.407 shares or 2.34% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO of Festi hf., (eggert@festi.is) and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


