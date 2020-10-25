 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH, AFHIF)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Atlas” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AFH, AFHIF) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duty to shareholders.

In May 2019, Atlas received a delinquency notice from NASDAQ because it had not timely filed its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2018 or its quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2019. Over the next several months, the Company received additional notices from NASDAQ stating that Atlas was not in compliance with listing requirements due to the continued failure to file its financial reports with the SEC.

On August 31, 2020, Atlas received notice that the NASDAQ Hearings Panel determined to delist the Company’s securities due to its non-compliance with the filing requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) and the annual meeting requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a). On September 2, 2020, Atlas shares began trading over-the-counter.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

If you purchased Atlas shares before April 30, 2019 and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



