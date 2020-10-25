Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to Approximately 361,000 Customers in Targeted Parts of 36 Counties and 17 Tribal Communities

The PSPS event will affect approximately 361,000 customers in targeted portions of 36 counties, including: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba. Some customers in 17 tribal communities will also be affected.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will de-energize certain electrical lines for safety starting this morning (Sunday, Oct. 25) as part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). PG&E is calling a PSPS due to a significant, offshore wind event starting Sunday that is forecast to have the driest humidity levels and the strongest winds of the wildfire season thus far, that together create high risk of catastrophic wildfires.

Some customers previously notified about the potential PSPS will not have their power turned off during this event. This is due to a combination of favorable changes in the weather forecast. Approximately 105,000 customers will not be turned off for this reason. Additionally, another 84,000 will remain energized through the event due to islanding, temporary generation, and other methods.

Affected Counties and Customers

Below is a list of customers who could potentially be affected by this PSPS event.

Alameda County: 16,329 customers, 795 Medical Baseline customers

575 customers, 6 Medical Baseline customers Amador County: 10,398 customers, 805 Medical Baseline customers

13,066 customers, 1,160 Medical Baseline customers Calaveras County: 15,694 customers, 729 Medical Baseline customers

565 customers, 32 Medical Baseline customers Contra Costa County: 17,966 customers, 883 Medical Baseline customers

38,462 customers, 2,681 Medical Baseline customers Fresno County: 4,712 customers, 408 Medical Baseline customers

377 customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers Humboldt County: 7,143 customers, 239 Medical Baseline customers

627 customers, 32 Medical Baseline customers Lake County: 21,621 customers, 1,572 Medical Baseline customers

10,792 customers, 858 Medical Baseline customers Marin County: 13,809 customers, 443 Medical Baseline customers

703 customers, 14 Medical Baseline customers Mendocino County: 648 customers, 14 Medical Baseline customers

11,026 customers, 393 Medical Baseline customers Nevada County: 40,246 customers, 2,445 Medical Baseline customers

17,017 customers, 1,060 Medical Baseline customers Plumas County : 3,168 customers, 167 Medical Baseline customers

10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers San Mateo County: 3,671 customers, 93 Medical Baseline customers

4,182 customers, 205 Medical Baseline customers Santa Cruz County: 13,872 customers, 955 Medical Baseline customers

24,746 customers, 1,967 Medical Baseline customers Sierra County: 1,101 customers, 24 Medical Baseline customers

57 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Solano County: 1,597 customers, 96 Medical Baseline customers

23,464 customers, 1,164 Medical Baseline customers Stanislaus County: 35 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

6,470 customers, 544 Medical Baseline customers Trinity County: 1,376 customers, 74 Medical Baseline customers

30,327 customers, 2,220 Medical Baseline customers Yolo County: 165 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

Total*: 360,687 customers, 22,465 Medical Baseline customers

*The following Tribal Community counts are included within the County level detail above.