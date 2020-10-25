Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery

"Our financial results are again a reflection of the commitment of our employees to the success of Celanese in any environment. They have taken decisive actions throughout this year to respond to the difficult realities of COVID-19 and continue to navigate persistent challenges to better serve and support our customers each day. With the recovery we have seen to date, I am pleased to share that all of our production facilities across the globe are again fully staffed and operating to meet demand. We continue to closely monitor business conditions and will remain nimble and purposeful in preparing ourselves for continued recovery and growth in the future. We are encouraged by robust demand recovery for our products across all regions in the third quarter," said Lori Ryerkerk, chairman and chief executive officer.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today reported third quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.76 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.95. The Company recorded net sales of $1.4 billion driven by 20 percent volume recovery over the prior quarter. Third quarter operating profit was $184 million and adjusted EBIT was $290 million, sequential increases of $101 million and $91 million, respectively. Engineered Materials leveraged its customer project model, and the Acetyl Chain exercised the flexibility of its global network to maximize sequential growth on demand recovery. Celanese generated operating cash flow of $431 million and free cash flow of $351 million in the quarter. Cash returned to shareholders in the third quarter totaled $184 million, consisting of $111 million in share repurchases and $73 million in dividends. The recently closed Polyplastics transaction unlocked cash proceeds of approximately $1.6 billion and further improves the Company's ability to opportunistically invest in organic growth, acquisitions, and share repurchases.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (unaudited) (In $ millions, except per share data) Net Sales Engineered Materials 526 420 591 Acetate Tow 129 127 158 Acetyl Chain 776 662 867 Intersegment Eliminations (20 ) (16 ) (30 ) Total 1,411 1,193 1,586 Operating Profit (Loss) Engineered Materials 84 (13 ) 111 Acetate Tow 30 31 34 Acetyl Chain 121 121 180 Other Activities (51 ) (56 ) (65 ) Total 184 83 260 Net Earnings (Loss) 209 109 265 Adjusted EBIT(1) Engineered Materials 116 40 154 Acetate Tow 59 64 71 Acetyl Chain 126 116 191 Other Activities (11 ) (21 ) (40 ) Total 290 199 376 Equity Earnings and Dividend Income, Other Income (Expense) Engineered Materials 21 26 41 Acetate Tow 28 32 27 Operating EBITDA(1) 378 285 458 Diluted EPS - continuing operations $ 1.76 $ 0.93 $ 2.17 Diluted EPS - total $ 1.75 $ 0.90 $ 2.13 Adjusted EPS(1) $ 1.95 $ 1.30 $ 2.53 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (78 ) (181 ) (82 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (290 ) (232 ) (299 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 431 379 397 Free cash flow(1) 351 283 315

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Completed in early October the previously announced sale of the 45 percent equity investment in the Polyplastics joint venture to Daicel for approximately $1.6 billion. Proceeds are expected to be redeployed to higher return investments.

Repurchased $111 million in shares in the third quarter in anticipation of the completion of the Polyplastics transaction. An additional approximately $400 million in share repurchases in connection with the Polyplastics transaction are expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2020, for a total of approximately $500 million.

Announced a project to expand GUR UHMW-PE capacity by approximately 15 kt at the Bishop, Texas facility to meet growing demand including Celanese lithium-ion battery solutions. After completion in early 2022, total capacity will exceed 50 kt per year.

Launched BlueRidge cellulosic pellets, produced using cellulose from sustainably forested trees and acetic acid, as an alternative for conventional plastics in single-use consumer applications.

Delivered robust operating cash flow of $431 million and free cash flow of $351 million amid demand recovery.

Paid off bilateral term loans taken in the first quarter of 2020, totaling $300 million. The loans provided excess liquidity throughout the middle of 2020.

Elected Deborah J. Kissire to the Company's Board of Directors in October. Ms. Kissire is a retired partner from Ernst & Young LLP.

Third Quarter 2020 Business Segment Overview

Engineered Materials

Engineered Materials reported net sales of $526 million in the third quarter, resulting from a sequential volume increase of 27 percent that offset a price decrease of 6 percent due to mix. Volume expansion was driven by strong demand recovery for durable goods across all regions. Automotive volumes in the third quarter grew 81 percent over the prior quarter, slightly lower than the same quarter of last year. Additional growth in consumer appliance and industrial end-markets, along with continued resiliency in electronics, more than offset sequential volume deterioration in medical resulting from the deferral of certain elective procedures and destocking along that value chain. Engineered Materials generated GAAP operating income of $84 million and adjusted EBIT of $116 million, respective increases of $97 million and $76 million over the prior quarter. The business recorded third quarter operating profit margin of 16 percent and adjusted EBIT margin of 22 percent. Continued execution in the base business of Engineered Materials more than offset a $5 million sequential decline in affiliate earnings due primarily to weaker Ibn Sina performance.

Acetyl Chain

The Acetyl Chain generated third quarter net sales of $776 million, due to an 18 percent volume increase partially offset by a 2 percent price decrease from the prior quarter. Pricing for acetic acid and VAM remained depressed as the positive impact of demand recovery on industry utilization was largely offset by significantly improved industry supply. The Acetyl Chain continued to utilize its derivatization optionality to emulsions and redispersible powders where sequential margins improved modestly. The Acetyl Chain generated GAAP operating profit of $121 million and adjusted EBIT of $126 million, both at margins of 16 percent. The business successfully offset the impact of $25 million in raw material inflation at the end of the third quarter to deliver earnings growth over the prior quarter. The team also brought forward a catalyst change at the Clear Lake VAM facility and activated the global network to execute swaps and source material to ensure customer supply security and limit the third quarter adjusted EBIT impact of that turnaround to approximately $10 million.

Acetate Tow

Acetate Tow recorded net sales of $129 million due to volume and price expansion of 1 percent over the prior quarter. Third quarter GAAP operating profit was $30 million and adjusted EBIT was $59 million. Dividends from affiliates in the third quarter were $28 million, $4 million lower sequentially due to the timing of dividend payments.

Cash Flow and Tax

The Company generated third quarter operating cash flow and free cash flow of $431 million and $351 million, respectively. Capital expenditures in the quarter were $72 million. The effective US GAAP tax rate was 12 percent in the third quarter compared to 16 percent in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to a tax benefit recorded in the quarter for excess tax basis in an equity affiliate. The tax rate for adjusted earnings per share was 12 percent in the third quarter, compared to 11 percent in the same quarter last year, primarily due to the utilization of tax attribute carryforwards and the year over year earnings profile.

Outlook

"Across most of our end markets, global demand during the third quarter progressed well along the path of recovery," continued Ryerkerk. "We are monitoring the current resurgence of COVID-19 across various locations for any impact to our businesses. At this stage, the October and November order books are shaping consistently with the third quarter and show no indications of demand retraction. We expect continued momentum in the fourth quarter to partially offset various sequential headwinds including normal December seasonality and a major turnaround at our Frankfurt POM facility. Including all these factors, we expect full year 2020 adjusted earnings of approximately $7.00 to $7.10 per share. Looking to 2021, we remain confident that underlying demand will reach pre-COVID levels at some point in the year. While uncertainty remains, we continue to be focused on controllable actions to drive strong growth next year, including productivity, production planning, and disciplined capital deployment."

The Company is unable to reconcile forecasted adjusted earnings per share growth to US GAAP diluted earnings per share without unreasonable efforts because a forecast of Certain Items, such as mark-to-market pension gains/losses, is not practical. For more information, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

The Company's prepared remarks related to the third quarter will be posted on its website at investors.celanese.com under Financial Information/Financial Document Library on October 25, 2020. Information about Non-US GAAP measures is included in a Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Information document posted on our investor relations website under Financial Information/Non-GAAP Financial Measures. See also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presentation

This document presents the Company's three business segments, Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow and Acetyl Chain.

Use of Non-US GAAP Financial Information

This release uses the following Non-US GAAP measures: adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, operating EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow. These measures are not recognized in accordance with US GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to US GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. The most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with US GAAP in our consolidated financial statements for adjusted EBIT and operating EBITDA is net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation; for adjusted EBIT margin is operating margin; for adjusted earnings per share is earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Celanese Corporation per common share-diluted; and for free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operations.

Definitions of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBIT is a performance measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation, plus (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, less interest income, plus interest expense, plus refinancing expense and taxes, and further adjusted for Certain Items (refer to Table 8 of our Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Information document). We do not provide reconciliations for adjusted EBIT on a forward-looking basis (including those contained in this document) when we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of Certain Items, such as mark-to-market pension gains and losses, that have not yet occurred, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Adjusted EBIT margin is defined by the Company as adjusted EBIT divided by net sales.



Operating EBITDA is a performance measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation, plus (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, less interest income, plus interest expense, plus refinancing expense, taxes and depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for Certain Items, which Certain Items include accelerated depreciation and amortization expense. Operating EBITDA is equal to adjusted EBIT plus depreciation and amortization.



Adjusted earnings per share is a performance measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Celanese Corporation, adjusted for income tax (provision) benefit, Certain Items, and refinancing and related expenses, divided by the number of basic common shares and dilutive restricted stock units and stock options calculated using the treasury method. We do not provide reconciliations for adjusted earnings per share on a forward-looking basis (including those contained in this document) when we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of Certain Items, such as mark-to-market pension gains and losses, that have not yet occurred, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.



Note: The income tax expense (benefit) on Certain Items ("Non-GAAP adjustments") is determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the Non-GAAP adjustments occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax expense (benefit). The income tax rate used for adjusted earnings per share approximates the midpoint in a range of forecasted tax rates for the year. This range may include certain partial or full-year forecasted tax opportunities and related costs, where applicable, and specifically excludes changes in uncertain tax positions, discrete recognition of GAAP items on a quarterly basis, other pre-tax items adjusted out of our GAAP earnings for adjusted earnings per share purposes and changes in management's assessments regarding the ability to realize deferred tax assets for GAAP. In determining the adjusted earnings per share tax rate, we reflect the impact of foreign tax credits when utilized, or expected to be utilized, absent discrete events impacting the timing of foreign tax credit utilization. We analyze this rate quarterly and adjust it if there is a material change in the range of forecasted tax rates; an updated forecast would not necessarily result in a change to our tax rate used for adjusted earnings per share. The adjusted tax rate is an estimate and may differ from the actual tax rate used for GAAP reporting in any given reporting period. Table 3a of our Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Information document summarizes the reconciliation of our estimated GAAP effective tax rate to the adjusted tax rate. The estimated GAAP rate excludes discrete recognition of GAAP items due to our inability to forecast such items. As part of the year-end reconciliation, we will update the reconciliation of the GAAP effective tax rate to the adjusted tax rate for actual results.



Free cash flow is a liquidity measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as cash flow from operations, less capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment, and adjusted for capital contributions from or distributions to Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui") related to our methanol joint venture, Fairway Methanol LLC ("Fairway").

Reconciliation of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of the Non-US GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the comparable US GAAP financial measure, together with information about the purposes and uses of Non-US GAAP financial measures, are included in our Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Information document filed as an exhibit to our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on or about October 26, 2020 and also available on our website at investors.celanese.com under Financial Information/Financial Document Library.

Results Unaudited

The results in this document, together with the adjustments made to present the results on a comparable basis, have not been audited and are based on internal financial data furnished to management. Quarterly results should not be taken as an indication of the results of operations to be reported for any subsequent period or for the full fiscal year.

Supplemental Information

Additional information about our prior period performance is included in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Information document.

Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (In $ millions, except share and per share data) Net sales 1,411 1,193 1,586 Cost of sales (1,084 ) (951 ) (1,172 ) Gross profit 327 242 414 Selling, general and administrative expenses (106 ) (114 ) (120 ) Amortization of intangible assets (6 ) (6 ) (6 ) Research and development expenses (19 ) (18 ) (17 ) Other (charges) gains, net (10 ) (21 ) (7 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (2 ) 1 (1 ) Gain (loss) on disposition of businesses and assets, net — (1 ) (3 ) Operating profit (loss) 184 83 260 Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliates 25 31 45 Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefit (expense) income 28 27 17 Interest expense (28 ) (27 ) (27 ) Interest income 1 1 1 Dividend income - equity investments 29 32 27 Other income (expense), net 2 — — Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before tax 241 147 323 Income tax (provision) benefit (30 ) (35 ) (53 ) Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 211 112 270 Earnings (loss) from operation of discontinued operations (2 ) (4 ) (6 ) Income tax (provision) benefit from discontinued operations — 1 1 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations (2 ) (3 ) (5 ) Net earnings (loss) 209 109 265 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation 207 107 263 Amounts attributable to Celanese Corporation Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 209 110 268 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations (2 ) (3 ) (5 ) Net earnings (loss) 207 107 263 Earnings (loss) per common share - basic Continuing operations 1.77 0.93 2.18 Discontinued operations (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.04 ) Net earnings (loss) - basic 1.75 0.90 2.14 Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted Continuing operations 1.76 0.93 2.17 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.04 ) Net earnings (loss) - diluted 1.75 0.90 2.13 Weighted average shares (in millions) Basic 118.0 118.3 122.7 Diluted 118.6 118.8 123.3

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited

As of September 30, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 (In $ millions) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 615 463 Trade receivables - third party and affiliates, net 716 850 Non-trade receivables, net 347 331 Inventories 1,001 1,038 Marketable securities 35 40 Other assets 57 43 Total current assets 2,771 2,765 Investments in affiliates 993 975 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,851 3,713 Operating lease right-of-use assets 210 203 Deferred income taxes 87 96 Other assets 412 338 Goodwill 1,128 1,074 Intangible assets, net 317 312 Total assets 9,769 9,476 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings and current installments of long-term debt - third party and affiliates 958 496 Trade payables - third party and affiliates 699 780 Other liabilities 632 461 Income taxes payable 120 17 Total current liabilities 2,409 1,754 Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs 3,140 3,409 Deferred income taxes 164 257 Uncertain tax positions 200 165 Benefit obligations 584 589 Operating lease liabilities 191 181 Other liabilities 197 223 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Treasury stock, at cost (4,106 ) (3,846 ) Additional paid-in capital 248 254 Retained earnings 6,710 6,399 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (344 ) (300 ) Total Celanese Corporation stockholders' equity 2,508 2,507 Noncontrolling interests 376 391 Total equity 2,884 2,898 Total liabilities and equity 9,769 9,476

Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Information

October 25, 2020

Presentation

This document presents the Company's three business segments, Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow and Acetyl Chain.

Use of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, management may publicly disclose certain numerical "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of our earnings releases, financial presentations, earnings conference calls, investor and analyst meetings and otherwise. For these purposes, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude amounts, included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with US GAAP, and vice versa for measures that include amounts, or are subject to adjustments that effectively include amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable US GAAP measure so calculated and presented. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by management are provided as additional information to investors, analysts and other parties because the Company believes them to be important supplemental measures for assessing our financial and operating results and as a means to evaluate our financial condition and period-to-period comparisons. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, net earnings (loss), operating profit (loss), operating margin, cash flow from operating activities (together with cash flow from investing and financing activities), earnings per share or any other US GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered within the context of our complete audited and unaudited financial results for the given period, which are available on the Financial Information/Financial Document Library page of our website, investors.celanese.com. The definition and method of calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein may be different from other companies' methods for calculating measures with the same or similar titles. Investors, analysts and other parties should understand how another company calculates such non-GAAP financial measures before comparing the other company's non-GAAP financial measures to any of our own. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive or projections of future results.

Pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G, whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also present in this document, in the presentation itself or on a Form 8-K in connection with the presentation on the Financial Information/Financial Document Library page of our website, investors.celanese.com, to the extent practicable, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.

This document includes definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used from time to time by the Company.

Specific Measures Used

This document provides information about the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, operating EBITDA, operating EBITDA margin, operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation, adjusted earnings per share, net debt, free cash flow and return on invested capital (adjusted). The most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with US GAAP in our consolidated financial statements for adjusted EBIT and operating EBITDA is net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation; for adjusted EBIT margin and operating EBITDA margin is operating margin; for operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation is operating profit (loss); for adjusted earnings per share is earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Celanese Corporation per common share-diluted; for net debt is total debt; for free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operations; and for return on invested capital (adjusted) is net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation divided by the sum of the average of beginning and end of the year short- and long-term debt and Celanese Corporation stockholders' equity.

Definitions

Adjusted EBIT is a performance measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation, plus (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, less interest income, plus interest expense, plus refinancing expense and taxes, and further adjusted for Certain Items (refer to Table 8). We believe that adjusted EBIT provides transparent and useful information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating and assessing our primary operating results from period-to-period after removing the impact of unusual, non-operational or restructuring-related activities that affect comparability. Our management recognizes that adjusted EBIT has inherent limitations because of the excluded items. Adjusted EBIT is one of the measures management uses for planning and budgeting, monitoring and evaluating financial and operating results and as a performance metric in the Company's incentive compensation plan. We do not provide reconciliations for adjusted EBIT on a forward-looking basis (including those contained in this document) when we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of Certain Items, such as mark-to-market pension gains and losses, that have not yet occurred, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Adjusted EBIT margin is defined by the Company as adjusted EBIT divided by net sales. Adjusted EBIT margin has the same uses and limitations as Adjusted EBIT.

Operating EBITDA is a performance measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation, plus (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, less interest income, plus interest expense, plus refinancing expense, taxes and depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for Certain Items, which Certain Items include accelerated depreciation and amortization expense. Operating EBITDA is equal to adjusted EBIT plus depreciation and amortization. We believe that Operating EBITDA provides transparent and useful information to investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating our operating performance relative to our peer companies. Operating EBITDA margin is defined by the Company as Operating EBITDA divided by net sales. Operating EBITDA margin has the same uses and limitations as Operating EBITDA.

Operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation is defined by the Company as operating profit (loss), less earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests ("NCI"). We believe that operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation provides transparent and useful information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating our core operational performance. Operating margin attributable to Celanese Corporation is defined by the Company as operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation divided by net sales. Operating margin attributable to Celanese Corporation has the same uses and limitations as Operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation.

Adjusted earnings per share is a performance measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Celanese Corporation, adjusted for income tax (provision) benefit, Certain Items, and refinancing and related expenses, divided by the number of basic common shares and dilutive restricted stock units and stock options calculated using the treasury method. We believe that adjusted earnings per share provides transparent and useful information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating and assessing our primary operating results from period-to-period after removing the impact of the above stated items that affect comparability and as a performance metric in the Company's incentive compensation plan. We do not provide reconciliations for adjusted earnings per share on a forward-looking basis (including those contained in this document) when we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of Certain Items, such as mark-to-market pension gains and losses, that have not yet occurred, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.



Note: The income tax expense (benefit) on Certain Items ("Non-GAAP adjustments") is determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the Non-GAAP adjustments occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax expense (benefit). The income tax rate used for adjusted earnings per share approximates the midpoint in a range of forecasted tax rates for the year. This range may include certain partial or full-year forecasted tax opportunities and related costs, where applicable, and specifically excludes changes in uncertain tax positions, discrete recognition of GAAP items on a quarterly basis, other pre-tax items adjusted out of our GAAP earnings for adjusted earnings per share purposes and changes in management's assessments regarding the ability to realize deferred tax assets for GAAP. In determining the adjusted earnings per share tax rate, we reflect the impact of foreign tax credits when utilized, or expected to be utilized, absent discrete events impacting the timing of foreign tax credit utilization. We analyze this rate quarterly and adjust it if there is a material change in the range of forecasted tax rates; an updated forecast would not necessarily result in a change to our tax rate used for adjusted earnings per share. The adjusted tax rate is an estimate and may differ from the actual tax rate used for GAAP reporting in any given reporting period. Table 3a summarizes the reconciliation of our estimated GAAP effective tax rate to the adjusted tax rate. The estimated GAAP rate excludes discrete recognition of GAAP items due to our inability to forecast such items. As part of the year-end reconciliation, we will update the reconciliation of the GAAP effective tax rate to the adjusted tax rate for actual results.

Free cash flow is a liquidity measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as net cash provided by (used in) operations, less capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment, and adjusted for capital contributions from or distributions to Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui") related to our methanol joint venture, Fairway Methanol LLC ("Fairway"). We believe that free cash flow provides useful information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating the Company's liquidity and credit quality assessment because it provides an indication of the long-term cash generating ability of our business. Although we use free cash flow as a measure to assess the liquidity generated by our business, the use of free cash flow has important limitations, including that free cash flow does not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service our indebtedness, lease obligations, unconditional purchase obligations or pension and postretirement funding obligations.

Net debt is defined by the Company as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. We believe that net debt provides useful information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating changes to the Company's capital structure and credit quality assessment.

Return on invested capital (adjusted) is defined by the Company as adjusted EBIT, tax effected using the adjusted tax rate, divided by the sum of the average of beginning and end of the year short- and long-term debt and Celanese Corporation stockholders' equity. We believe that return on invested capital (adjusted) provides useful information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in order to assess our income generation from the point of view of our stockholders and creditors who provide us with capital in the form of equity and debt and whether capital invested in the Company yields competitive returns.

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Information we believe to be of interest to investors, analysts and other parties includes the following:

Net sales for each of our business segments and the percentage increase or decrease in net sales attributable to price, volume, currency and other factors for each of our business segments.

Cash dividends received from our equity investments.

For those consolidated ventures in which the Company owns or is exposed to less than 100% of the economics, the outside stockholders' interests are shown as NCI. Beginning in 2014, this includes Fairway for which the Company's ownership percentage is 50%. Amounts referred to as "attributable to Celanese Corporation" are net of any applicable NCI.

Table 1 Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Unaudited Q3 '20 Q2 '20 Q1 '20 2019 Q4 '19 Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Q1 '19 (In $ millions) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation 207 107 218 852 43 263 209 337 (Earnings) loss from discontinued operations 2 3 7 6 (1 ) 5 1 1 Interest income (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (6 ) (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) Interest expense 28 27 28 115 28 27 29 31 Refinancing expense — — — 4 — — 4 — Income tax provision (benefit) 30 35 65 124 (3 ) 53 28 46 Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation (Table 8) 24 28 26 381 238 29 107 7 Adjusted EBIT 290 199 342 1,476 303 376 376 421 Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 88 86 83 329 84 82 82 81 Operating EBITDA 378 285 425 1,805 387 458 458 502

Q3 '20 Q2 '20 Q1 '20 2019 Q4 '19 Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Q1 '19 (In $ millions) Engineered Materials 1 — 2 4 2 1 — 1 Acetate Tow — — — 9 2 5 2 — Acetyl Chain — 1 — 10 3 6 — 1 Other Activities(2) — — — — — — — — Accelerated depreciation and amortization expense 1 1 2 23 7 12 2 2 Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 88 86 83 329 84 82 82 81 Total depreciation and amortization expense 89 87 85 352 91 94 84 83

____________________ (1) Excludes accelerated depreciation and amortization expense as detailed in the table above, which amounts are included in Certain Items above. (2) Other Activities includes corporate Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, the results of captive insurance companies and certain components of net periodic benefit cost (interest cost, expected return on plan assets and net actuarial gains and losses).

Table 2 - Supplemental Segment Data and Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Non-GAAP Measures - Unaudited Q3 '20 Q2 '20 Q1 '20 2019 Q4 '19 Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Q1 '19 (In $ millions, except percentages) Operating Profit (Loss) / Operating Margin Engineered Materials 84 16.0 % (13 ) (3.1 )% 102 18.1 % 446 18.7 % 88 16.3 % 111 18.8 % 103 17.4 % 144 21.7 % Acetate Tow 30 23.3 % 31 24.4 % 27 20.9 % 52 8.2 % 22 14.9 % 34 21.5 % (44 ) (26.8 )% 40 24.1 % Acetyl Chain(1) 121 15.6 % 121 18.3 % 135 16.9 % 678 20.0 % 108 14.0 % 180 20.8 % 188 21.7 % 202 22.7 % Other Activities(2) (51 ) (56 ) (70 ) (342 ) (150 ) (65 ) (61 ) (66 ) Total 184 13.0 % 83 7.0 % 194 13.3 % 834 13.2 % 68 4.7 % 260 16.4 % 186 11.7 % 320 19.0 % Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to NCI(1) 2 2 2 6 2 2 1 1 Operating Profit (Loss) Attributable to Celanese Corporation 182 12.9 % 81 6.8 % 192 13.2 % 828 13.1 % 66 4.6 % 258 16.3 % 185 11.6 % 319 18.9 % Operating Profit (Loss) / Operating Margin Attributable to Celanese Corporation Engineered Materials 84 16.0 % (13 ) (3.1 )% 102 18.1 % 446 18.7 % 88 16.3 % 111 18.8 % 103 17.4 % 144 21.7 % Acetate Tow 30 23.3 % 31 24.4 % 27 20.9 % 52 8.2 % 22 14.9 % 34 21.5 % (44 ) (26.8 )% 40 24.1 % Acetyl Chain(1) 119 15.3 % 119 18.0 % 133 16.6 % 672 19.8 % 106 13.7 % 178 20.5 % 187 21.6 % 201 22.6 % Other Activities(2) (51 ) (56 ) (70 ) (342 ) (150 ) (65 ) (61 ) (66 ) Total 182 12.9 % 81 6.8 % 192 13.2 % 828 13.1 % 66 4.6 % 258 16.3 % 185 11.6 % 319 18.9 % Equity Earnings and Dividend Income, Other Income (Expense) Attributable to Celanese Corporation Engineered Materials 21 26 53 168 45 41 36 46 Acetate Tow 28 32 37 112 24 27 29 32 Acetyl Chain 2 — 1 5 1 2 1 1 Other Activities(2) 5 5 5 2 — 2 1 (1 ) Total 56 63 96 287 70 72 67 78 Non-Operating Pension and Other Post-Retirement Employee Benefit (Expense) Income Attributable to Celanese Corporation Engineered Materials — — — — — — — — Acetate Tow — — — — — — — — Acetyl Chain — — — — — — — — Other Activities(2) 28 27 28 (20 ) (71 ) 17 17 17 Total 28 27 28 (20 ) (71 ) 17 17 17 Certain Items Attributable to Celanese Corporation (Table 8) Engineered Materials 11 27 10 7 3 2 9 (7 ) Acetate Tow 1 1 3 104 8 10 86 — Acetyl Chain 5 (3 ) 5 50 37 11 1 1 Other Activities(2) 7 3 8 220 190 6 11 13 Total 24 28 26 381 238 29 107 7 Adjusted EBIT / Adjusted EBIT Margin Engineered Materials 116 22.1 % 40 9.5 % 165 29.3 % 621 26.0 % 136 25.2 % 154 26.1 % 148 25.0 % 183 27.6 % Acetate Tow 59 45.7 % 64 50.4 % 67 51.9 % 268 42.1 % 54 36.5 % 71 44.9 % 71 43.3 % 72 43.4 % Acetyl Chain 126 16.2 % 116 17.5 % 139 17.4 % 727 21.4 % 144 18.7 % 191 22.0 % 189 21.8 % 203 22.8 % Other Activities(2) (11 ) (21 ) (29 ) (140 ) (31 ) (40 ) (32 ) (37 ) Total 290 20.6 % 199 16.7 % 342 23.4 % 1,476 23.4 % 303 21.2 % 376 23.7 % 376 23.6 % 421 25.0 %

___________________ (1) Net earnings (loss) attributable to NCI is included within the Acetyl Chain segment. (2) Other Activities includes corporate SG&A expenses, the results of captive insurance companies and certain components of net periodic benefit cost (interest cost, expected return on plan assets and net actuarial gains and losses).

Table 2 - Supplemental Segment Data and Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Non-GAAP Measures - Unaudited (cont.) Q3 '20 Q2 '20 Q1 '20 2019 Q4 '19 Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Q1 '19 (In $ millions, except percentages) Depreciation and Amortization Expense(1) Engineered Materials 33 32 32 127 33 32 31 31 Acetate Tow 9 9 8 36 8 9 9 10 Acetyl Chain 41 41 39 151 39 37 38 37 Other Activities(2) 5 4 4 15 4 4 4 3 Total 88 86 83 329 84 82 82 81 Operating EBITDA / Operating EBITDA Margin Engineered Materials 149 28.3 % 72 17.1 % 197 35.0 % 748 31.3 % 169 31.4 % 186 31.5 % 179 30.2 % 214 32.3 % Acetate Tow 68 52.7 % 73 57.5 % 75 58.1 % 304 47.8 % 62 41.9 % 80 50.6 % 80 48.8 % 82 49.4 % Acetyl Chain 167 21.5 % 157 23.7 % 178 22.3 % 878 25.9 % 183 23.7 % 228 26.3 % 227 26.2 % 240 27.0 % Other Activities(2) (6 ) (17 ) (25 ) (125 ) (27 ) (36 ) (28 ) (34 ) Total 378 26.8 % 285 23.9 % 425 29.1 % 1,805 28.7 % 387 27.0 % 458 28.9 % 458 28.8 % 502 29.8 %

___________________________ (1) Excludes accelerated depreciation and amortization expense, which amounts are included in Certain Items above. See Table 1 for details. (2) Other Activities includes corporate SG&A expenses, the results of captive insurance companies and certain components of net periodic benefit cost (interest cost, expected return on plan assets and net actuarial gains and losses).

Table 3 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited Q3 '20 Q2 '20 Q1 '20 2019 Q4 '19 Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Q1 '19 per

share per

share per

share per

share per

share per

share per

share per

share (In $ millions, except per share data) Earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Celanese Corporation 209 1.76 110 0.93 225 1.88 858 6.89 42 0.35 268 2.17 210 1.67 338 2.64 Income tax provision (benefit) 30 35 65 124 (3 ) 53 28 46 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before tax 239 145 290 982 39 321 238 384 Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation (Table 8) 24 28 26 381 238 29 107 7 Refinancing and related expenses — — — 4 — — 4 — Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations before tax 263 173 316 1,367 277 350 349 391 Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted earnings(1) (32 ) (18 ) (41 ) (178 ) (36 ) (38 ) (49 ) (55 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations(2) 231 1.95 155 1.30 275 2.29 1,189 9.53 241 1.99 312 2.53 300 2.38 336 2.62 Diluted shares (in millions)(3) Weighted average shares outstanding 118.0 118.3 119.3 123.9 120.3 122.7 125.3 127.5 Incremental shares attributable to equity awards 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.8 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.7 Total diluted shares 118.6 118.8 119.9 124.7 120.9 123.3 125.8 128.2

____________________ (1) Calculated using adjusted effective tax rates (Table 3a) as follows:

Q3 '20 Q2 '20 Q1 '20 2019 Q4 '19 Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Q1 '19 (In percentages) Adjusted effective tax rate 12 10 13 13 13 11 14 14

(2) Excludes the immediate recognition of actuarial gains and losses and the impact of actual vs. expected plan asset returns.

Actual Plan

Asset Returns Expected

Plan Asset

Returns (In percentages) 2019 16.7 6.5

(3) Potentially dilutive shares are included in the adjusted earnings per share calculation when adjusted earnings are positive.

Table 3a Adjusted Tax Rate - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited Estimated Actual 2020 2019 (In percentages) US GAAP annual effective tax rate 18 13 Discrete quarterly recognition of GAAP items(1) (5 ) — Tax impact of other charges and adjustments(2) (1 ) — Utilization of foreign tax credits (2 ) (3 ) Changes in valuation allowances, excluding impact of other charges and adjustments(3) 1 3 Other(4) 1 — Adjusted tax rate 12 13

____________________ Note: As part of the year-end reconciliation, we updated the reconciliation of the GAAP effective tax rate for actual results. (1) Such as changes in tax laws (including US tax reform), deferred taxes on outside basis differences, changes in uncertain tax positions and prior year audit adjustments. (2) Reflects the tax impact on pre-tax adjustments presented in Certain Items (Table 8), which are excluded from pre-tax income for adjusted earnings per share purposes. (3) Reflects changes in valuation allowances related to changes in judgment regarding the realizability of deferred tax assets or current year operations, excluding other charges and adjustments. (4) Tax impacts related to full-year forecasted tax opportunities and related costs.

Table 4 Net Sales by Segment - Unaudited Q3 '20 Q2 '20 Q1 '20 2019 Q4 '19 Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Q1 '19 (In $ millions) Engineered Materials 526 420 563 2,386 539 591 593 663 Acetate Tow 129 127 129 636 148 158 164 166 Acetyl Chain 776 662 799 3,392 771 867 865 889 Intersegment eliminations(1) (20 ) (16 ) (31 ) (117 ) (26 ) (30 ) (30 ) (31 ) Net sales 1,411 1,193 1,460 6,297 1,432 1,586 1,592 1,687

____________________ (1) Includes intersegment sales primarily related to the Acetyl Chain.

Table 4a Factors Affecting Segment Net Sales Sequentially - Unaudited Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 27 (6 ) 4 — 25 Acetate Tow 1 1 1 — 3 Acetyl Chain 18 (2 ) 1 — 17 Total Company 20 (3 ) 2 (1 ) 18

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials (25 ) — — — (25 ) Acetate Tow (3 ) 1 — — (2 ) Acetyl Chain (6 ) (11 ) — — (17 )(1) Total Company (13 ) (6 ) — 1 (18 )

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 4 — — — 4 Acetate Tow (9 ) (4 ) — — (13 ) Acetyl Chain 5 (1 ) — — 4 Total Company 3 (1 ) — — 2

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials (9 ) — — — (9 ) Acetate Tow (6 ) — — — (6 ) Acetyl Chain (11 ) — — — (11 ) Total Company (10 ) — — — (10 )

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 2 (2 ) (1 ) — (1 ) Acetate Tow (2 ) (1 ) — — (3 ) Acetyl Chain 1 — (1 ) — — Total Company 2 (1 ) (1 ) — —

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials (7 ) (3 ) (1 ) — (11 ) Acetate Tow (1 ) — — — (1 ) Acetyl Chain 2 (4 ) (1 ) — (3 ) Total Company (2 ) (3 ) (1 ) — (6 )

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 5 2 — — 7 (2) Acetate Tow 1 2 — — 3 Acetyl Chain 5 (10 ) — — (5 ) Total Company 5 (5 ) — — —

____________________ (1) 2020 includes the effect of the acquisition of the Elotex brand. (2) 2019 includes the effect of the acquisition of Next Polymers Ltd.

Table 4b Factors Affecting Segment Net Sales Year Over Year - Unaudited Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials (10 ) (3 ) 2 — (11 ) Acetate Tow (15 ) (3 ) — — (18 ) Acetyl Chain (1 ) (11 ) 1 — (11 ) Total Company (6 ) (7 ) 1 1 (11 )

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials (27 ) (1 ) (1 ) — (29 ) Acetate Tow (18 ) (5 ) — — (23 ) Acetyl Chain (14 ) (8 ) (1 ) — (23 ) Total Company (20 ) (5 ) (1 ) 1 (25 )

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials (9 ) (5 ) (1 ) — (15 ) Acetate Tow (17 ) (5 ) — — (22 ) Acetyl Chain (3 ) (7 ) (1 ) 1 (10 ) Total Company (7 ) (6 ) (1 ) 1 (13 )

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials (9 ) (3 ) (1 ) — (13 ) Acetate Tow (8 ) — — — (8 ) Acetyl Chain (4 ) (13 ) (1 ) — (18 ) Total Company (6 ) (8 ) (1 ) — (15 )

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials (4 ) (2 ) (2 ) — (8 ) Acetate Tow — — — — — Acetyl Chain 6 (18 ) (2 ) — (14 ) Total Company 2 (11 ) (2 ) 1 (10 )

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials (8 ) — (3 ) — (11 ) Acetate Tow 1 1 (1 ) — 1 Acetyl Chain (1 ) (14 ) (3 ) — (18 ) Total Company (3 ) (8 ) (3 ) — (14 )

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials (3 ) 7 (4 ) — — Acetate Tow (1 ) — — — (1 ) Acetyl Chain (4 ) (8 ) (3 ) — (15 ) Total Company (3 ) (2 ) (4 ) — (9 )

Table 4c Factors Affecting Segment Net Sales Year Over Year - Unaudited Year Ended December 31, 2019 Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2018 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials (5 ) — (3 ) — (8 ) Acetate Tow (2 ) — — — (2 ) Acetyl Chain (1 ) (13 ) (2 ) — (16 ) Total Company (3 ) (7 ) (2 ) — (12 )

Table 5 Free Cash Flow - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited Q3 '20 Q2 '20 Q1 '20 2019 Q4 '19 Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Q1 '19 (In $ millions, except percentages) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (78 ) (181 ) (128 ) (493 ) (168 ) (82 ) (66 ) (177 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (290 ) (232 ) (16 ) (935 ) (199 ) (299 ) (307 ) (130 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 431 379 259 1,454 326 397 424 307 Capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment (72 ) (88 ) (119 ) (370 ) (144 ) (82 ) (65 ) (79 ) Distributions to NCI (8 ) (8 ) (5 ) (10 ) (3 ) — (3 ) (4 ) Free cash flow(1)(2) 351 283 135 1,074 179 315 356 224 Net sales 1,411 1,193 1,460 6,297 1,432 1,586 1,592 1,687 Free cash flow as % of Net sales 24.9 % 23.7 % 9.2 % 17.1 % 12.5 % 19.9 % 22.4 % 13.3 %

______________________________ (1) Free cash flow is a liquidity measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment, and adjusted for capital contributions or distributions to Mitsui related to our joint venture, Fairway. (2) Excludes required debt service and finance lease payments of $26 million and $24 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.