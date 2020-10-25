 

DGAP-Adhoc SAP SE: Updates 2020 Outlook and Mid-Term Ambition - Accelerates Transition to Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.10.2020, 19:19  |  74   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SAP SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
SAP SE: Updates 2020 Outlook and Mid-Term Ambition - Accelerates Transition to Cloud

25-Oct-2020 / 19:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Updated Business Outlook 2020

SAP's previous full year 2020 outlook issued on April 8th, 2020 reflected its best estimates concerning the timing and pace of recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. This outlook assumed economies would reopen and population lockdowns would ease, leading to a gradually improving demand environment in the third and fourth quarters.

While SAP continues to see robust interest in its solutions to drive digital transformation as customers look to emerge from the crisis with more resilience and agility, lockdowns have been recently re-introduced in some regions and demand recovery has been more muted than expected. Further and for the same reasons, SAP no longer anticipates a meaningful recovery in SAP Concur business travel-related revenues for the remainder of the year 2020.

SAP is therefore updating its full year 2020 outlook and now expects:

  • €8.0 - 8.2 billion non-IFRS cloud revenue at constant currencies (previously €8.3 - 8.7 billion)
  • €23.1 - 23.6 billion non-IFRS cloud and software revenue at constant currencies (previously €23.4 - 24.0 billion)
  • €27.2 - 27.8 billion non-IFRS total revenue at constant currencies (previously €27.8 - 28.5 billion)
  • €8.1 - 8.5 billion non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies (previously €8.1 - 8.7 billion)

SAP continues to expect its share of more predictable revenue to be approximately 72%.

The Company has raised its cash flow expectations for 2020 on the back of a strong year-to-date cash flow performance and now expects an operating cash flow of approximately €6.0 billion (previously above €5.0 billion) and a free cash flow above €4.5 billion (previously approximately €4.0 billion).

Seite 1 von 4
SAP Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: SAP - Der Koloss wankt
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Updates 2020 Outlook and Mid-Term Ambition - Accelerates Transition to Cloud
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:20 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - Beschleunigter Umstieg in die Cloud (deutsch)
19:19 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - Beschleunigter Umstieg in die Cloud
24.10.20
STOCK SELECTION EUROPE Wochenausgabe KW 44: Zwei Wochen große Risiken … aber auch spannende Chancen
24.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 43/20
23.10.20
Tech-Market Report: TecDAX rutscht ab, Intel (INL) tiefrot
23.10.20
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Anleger schauen auf die Berichtssaison
23.10.20
DAX: Diese Zone muss halten!
23.10.20
SAP IM FOKUS: Chef Klein setzt erste eigene Akzente
22.10.20
Tech-Market Report: Tesla (TL0) nach Zahlen fest, Dialog Semi (DLG) rutschen ab
22.10.20
Maydorns Meinung: DAX, Bayer, SAP, Tesla, BYD, JinkoSolar, Apple, Plug Power, Varta, Livent, Standard Lithium

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:32 Uhr
9.844
SAP - Der Koloss wankt
12.10.20
3
Fehler in neustem iOS kann Risikobewertung der Corona-App verfälschen
17.08.20
5
Börsengang am Freitag: Börsen-Oma zum CureVac IPO: „Weder zu jedem Preis zeichnen noch gleich zu Beg
14.08.20
127
SAP - Der Koloss wankt nicht
14.11.19
2
SAP-Aktie wird zunehmend attraktiver! - Aktienanalyse