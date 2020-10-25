DGAP-Ad-hoc: SAP SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast SAP SE: Updates 2020 Outlook and Mid-Term Ambition - Accelerates Transition to Cloud 25-Oct-2020 / 19:19 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP's previous full year 2020 outlook issued on April 8th, 2020 reflected its best estimates concerning the timing and pace of recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. This outlook assumed economies would reopen and population lockdowns would ease, leading to a gradually improving demand environment in the third and fourth quarters.

While SAP continues to see robust interest in its solutions to drive digital transformation as customers look to emerge from the crisis with more resilience and agility, lockdowns have been recently re-introduced in some regions and demand recovery has been more muted than expected. Further and for the same reasons, SAP no longer anticipates a meaningful recovery in SAP Concur business travel-related revenues for the remainder of the year 2020.

SAP is therefore updating its full year 2020 outlook and now expects:

€8.0 - 8.2 billion non-IFRS cloud revenue at constant currencies (previously €8.3 - 8.7 billion)

€23.1 - 23.6 billion non-IFRS cloud and software revenue at constant currencies (previously €23.4 - 24.0 billion)

€27.2 - 27.8 billion non-IFRS total revenue at constant currencies (previously €27.8 - 28.5 billion)

€8.1 - 8.5 billion non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies (previously €8.1 - 8.7 billion)

SAP continues to expect its share of more predictable revenue to be approximately 72%.

The Company has raised its cash flow expectations for 2020 on the back of a strong year-to-date cash flow performance and now expects an operating cash flow of approximately €6.0 billion (previously above €5.0 billion) and a free cash flow above €4.5 billion (previously approximately €4.0 billion).