With reference to stock notice on 30 June 2020.



Mowi has today appointed Fernando Villarroel (45) as Chief Operating Officer Farming Americas. Mr Villarroel is Managing Director of Mowi Chile and has held a variety of executive positions in the farming industry including being Managing Director of Cermaq Canada for 10 years. Mr Villarroel holds a degree in Auditing and Management from the Universidad Austral of Chile.

“I am very pleased that Fernando has accepted this challenge. He is a very experienced farmer with 20 years’ experience from various key positions in the salmon industry. Fernando and his team have delivered stellar biological figures in Mowi Chile after he took the reins in 2017”, says Ivan Vindheim, CEO of Mowi.