Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Invalidates World Athletics Rule Imposing Burden of Proof on Disabled Athletes to Prove No Competitive Advantage as Unlawful and Discriminatory, But Then Bars Double-Amputee Sprinter Blake Leeper from Competing on His

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, October 26, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced that it has invalidated a rule adopted by World Athletics (formerly "IAAF") – the international sports federation governing track & field – which imposed the burden of proof on disabled athletes requiring them to prove that their prostheses do not provide them with an overall advantage against able-bodied athletes. This is a very important victory for all disabled athletes, as the panel found it to be unlawful and a discriminatory violation of the World Athletics Constitution to require disabled athletes to meet such an onerous burden before they can compete against able-bodied athletes.

As the panel found, "the IAAF's discussions surrounding the enactment of the Rule were mainly focused on the perceived negative implications of disabled athletes competing with prosthetic aids against able-bodied athletes, with little or no discussion of how the participation of such disabled athletes could be facilitated without compromising fairness." The IAAF had an "apparent lack of attention and concern regarding the impact of the Rule on the rights and interests of disabled persons" which the panel found was "regrettable," with the IAAF giving the rights and legitimate interests of disabled persons only a "secondary consideration." The arbitration panel thus struck from the rule the language imposing the burden of proof on the athlete, concluding that "the Rule is unlawful and invalid insofar as it places the burden of establishing the absence of an overall competitive advantage on the athlete who is seeking to use a mechanical aid," and "the IAAF bears the burden" of establishing that any disabled athlete who wishes to use prosthetic aids in order to run against able-bodied athletes derives an overall competitive advantage from the use of the particular prosthetic aid.

Shockingly, after reaching the correct decision on the Rule itself, this same CAS panel veered sharply off course when it went on to conclude that the disabled athlete who brought the arbitration -- 400m double-amputee sprinter Blake Leeper -- should not be permitted to compete on his prostheses against able-bodied athletes because he purportedly runs at an "unnaturally" tall height. Specifically, the panel decided that because Mr. Leeper's prostheses were set at a height greater than the current Maximum Allowable Standing Height (MASH) that Paralympic organizations have used for various events, it would be unfair to permit him to run at this height against able-bodied athletes. This part of the decision was racially discriminatory and thus against public policy.