 

Basilea presents preclinical data on anti-angiogenic activity of derazantinib at ENA 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 07:15  |  78   |   |   

Basel, Switzerland, October 26, 2020

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) today reported that data on the anti-angiogenic activity of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor derazantinib were presented at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, that took place as a virtual event on 24-25 October, 2020. In addition to FGFR1-3 derazantinib also inhibits the vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2 (VEGFR2). The presented data from several preclinical models demonstrate that derazantinib has an anti-angiogenic effect, which may contribute to its overall anti-tumor activity in FGFR-driven cancers.

The prevention of new blood vessel formation (anti-angiogenesis) is an established approach in cancer therapy as it deprives the growing tumor from oxygen and nutrients. VEGFR2 is a primary target for anti-angiogenic agents in the treatment of cancers.

Dr. Laurenz Kellenberger, Chief Scientific Officer, said: “Our development strategy for derazantinib is focused on strengthening the evidence for its differentiation versus other FGFR inhibitors. The preclinical data on derazantinib’s anti-angiogenic activity presented at the conference show that it may provide additional activity on top of its established primary anti-tumor effects in FGFR-positive solid tumors. Based on its unique kinase inhibition profile, we are exploring derazantinib’s potential for enhanced activity alone and in combination with other anti-cancer agents such as the anti-VEGFR2 antibody ramucirumab, or the PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab within our ongoing clinical program FIDES.“

The following e-poster was presented at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium 2020:
Presentation # Authors/title
101 P. McSheehy, J. Boult, S. Robinson, F. Bachmann, M. El-Shemerly, L. Kellenberger, H. Lane

Derazantinib, an oral fibroblast growth factor receptor inhibitor, in phase-2 clinical development, shows anti-angiogenic activity in preclinical models

For further information, please visit https://event.eortc.org/ena2020

About derazantinib

Derazantinib is an investigational orally administered small-molecule FGFR inhibitor with strong activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3.1 FGFR kinases are key drivers of cell proliferation, differentiation and migration. FGFR genetic aberrations, e.g. gene fusions, mutations or amplifications, have been identified as potentially important therapeutic targets for various cancers, including intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial, breast, gastric and lung cancers.2 In these cancers, FGFR genetic aberrations are found in a range of 5% to 30%.3

Seite 1 von 4
Basilea Pharmaceutica Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader
Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy to hold joint conference call and webcast on transaction
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader
Robex Resources Inc.: With 391,000 Ounces of Probable Mineral Reserves, Robex Expects a Mine Life of Nearly 9 Years for ...
Basilea präsentiert präklinische Daten zur anti-angiogenen Aktivität von Derazantinib auf der ...
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Kiadis announces presentation at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
Basilea presents preclinical data on anti-angiogenic activity of derazantinib at ENA 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:15 Uhr
Basilea präsentiert präklinische Daten zur anti-angiogenen Aktivität von Derazantinib auf der ENA 2020
13.10.20
Basilea reports interim results from phase 1/2 study FIDES-02 exploring derazantinib in patients with advanced urothelial cancer
13.10.20
Basilea berichtet über Interim-Ergebnisse aus Phase-1/2-Studie FIDES-02, in der Derazantinib bei Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Urothelkarzinom erprobt wird
12.10.20
Basilea reports pooled efficacy data for derazantinib in iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene mutations and amplifications presented at ESMO MAP Virtual Congress 2020
12.10.20
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei iCCA-Patienten mit Mutationen und Amplifikationen der FGFR2 Gene auf dem ESMO MAP Virtual Congress 2020
29.09.20
Basilea initiiert zielgerichtete, Biomarker-basierte Phase-2-Studie mit Lisavanbulin bei Patienten mit Hirntumoren
29.09.20
Basilea initiates targeted biomarker-driven phase 2 study with lisavanbulin in patients with brain cancer
28.09.20
Basilea beginnt Phase-1/2-Studie FIDES-03 mit Derazantinib bei Patienten mit Magenkrebs
28.09.20
Basilea starts phase 1/2 study FIDES-03 with derazantinib in patients with gastric cancer