Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2020

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020.

First half net sales and operating profit increased 0.1% Y/Y to ¥751.8 billion, 12.0% Y/Y to ¥69.2 billion, respectively. Both net sales and operating profit increased Y/Y.

Q2 quarterly net sales increased 23.2% Q/Q to ¥414.9 billion, marking a record high. Operating profit increased 48.9% Q/Q to ¥41.4 billion due to contributions from comprehensive improvements on cost structure and optimization of fixed cost through WPR4 program. Double-digit operating profit ratio (10%) recovered

Upward revision to full-year FY2020 financial forecasts

EPS: ¥ 83.28 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Six months ended

September 30, Increase

(Decrease)

% Three months ended

September 30, Increase

(Decrease)

% 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales 751,794 751,277 0.1% 414,918 390,403 6.3% Operating profit 69,180 61,787 12.0% 41,387 34,155 21.2% Ratio of operating profit to net sales 9.2 % 8.2 % - 10.0% 8.7% - Profit before income taxes 66,005 63,330 4.2% 38,595 32,395 19.1% Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 8.8% 8.4% - 9.3% 8.3% - Profit attributable to owners of the parent 48,783 27,227 79.2% 28,725 23,943 20.0% Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 6.5 % 3.6 % - 6.9% 6.1% - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

- basic 83.28 46.26 - 49.04 40.67 - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

- diluted 83.28 46.26 - 49.04 40.67 -

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2020:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2020/news1026-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2020 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 26, 2020. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2020, 29.7% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 19.8% by automotive products; 36.4% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 9.9% by machinery; 3.9% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.