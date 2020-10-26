 

Nidec Revises Upward Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 07:15  |  54   |   |   

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced an upward revision to its IFRS-based consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021, previously announced on July 21, 2020.

The details are as follows:

Revised consolidated financial forecasts (IFRS) for the year ending March 31, 2021

From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 (Millions of yen, except for per share amounts and percentages)
  For the year ending March 31, 2021 (Reference)
For the year ended
March 31, 2020
  Previous
forecast
(July 21, 2020) 		Revised
Forecast 		Change
(amount) 		Change
(percent)
Net sales 1,500,000 1,550,000 50,000 3.3 % 1,534,800
Operating profit 125,000 140,000 15,000 12.0 % 108,558
Profit before income taxes 125,000 136,000 11,000 8.8 % 105,160
Profit attributable to owners of the parent 100,000 105,000 5,000 5.0 % 58,459
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-Basic 170.72 179.26 - 99.37

Reasons for the revision
The financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2020 exceeded the Company’s previous expectations. In view of the favorable growth in this period, the Company has decided to revise its previously announced financial performance forecast for the year ending March 31, 2021.

Notes:

  1. The provided financial forecast assumes the exchange rates of ¥105 against the U.S. dollar and ¥117 against the euro. The same exchange rates are used for the preparation of the previously announced forecast.
     
  2. During the six months ended September 30, 2020, the Company completed the provisional accounting treatment for business combination. As a result, figures for the year ended March 31, 2020 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price.
     
  3. From the three months ended June 30, 2019, the business of compressor for refrigerator of Secop has been classified as discontinued operations. As a result, the amounts of net sales, operating profit and profit before income taxes no longer include discontinued operations, presenting only the amounts for continuing operations.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements including expectations, estimates, projections, plans, and strategies. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in customer circumstances and demand, exchange rate fluctuations, and the Nidec Group’s ability to design, develop, mass produce and win acceptance of its products and to acquire and successfully integrate companies with complementary technologies and product lines. Please see other disclosure documents filed or published by the Nidec Group companies, including the Japanese security report, for additional information regarding such risks and uncertainties. Nidec undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Contact:
  Masahiro Nagayasu
  General Manager
  Investor Relations
  +81-75-935-6140
  ir@nidec.com

Nippon Densan Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader
Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy to hold joint conference call and webcast on transaction
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader
Robex Resources Inc.: With 391,000 Ounces of Probable Mineral Reserves, Robex Expects a Mine Life of Nearly 9 Years for ...
Basilea präsentiert präklinische Daten zur anti-angiogenen Aktivität von Derazantinib auf der ...
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Kiadis announces presentation at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
Basilea presents preclinical data on anti-angiogenic activity of derazantinib at ENA 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:15 Uhr
Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2020
01.10.20
Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.04.20
4
Nidec - Elektromobilität und mehr