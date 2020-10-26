 

Sopra Steria Cyberattack Information Update

On 21 October, Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP) announced it had detected a cyberattack the previous evening.

The virus has been identified: it is a new version of the Ryuk ransomware, previously unknown to antivirus software providers and security agencies.

Sopra Steria’s investigation teams immediately provided the competent authorities with all information required. The Group was able to quickly make this new version’s virus signature available to all antivirus software providers, in order for them to update their antivirus software.

Moreover, it has also been established that the cyberattack was only launched a few days before it was detected.

The security measures implemented immediately made it possible to contain the virus to only a limited part of the Group’s infrastructure and to protect its customers and partners.

At this stage, and following in-depth investigation, Sopra Steria has not identified any leaked data or damage caused to its customers’ information systems.

Having analysed the attack and established a remediation plan, the Group is starting to reboot its information system and operations progressively and securely, as of today.

It will take a few weeks for a return to normal across the Group.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European leader in consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation to obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to making the most of digital technology to build a positive future for its clients. With 46,000 employees in 25 countries, the Group generated revenue of €4.4 billion in 2019. The world is how we shape it.
 Sopra Steria Group (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) - ISIN: FR0000050809
For more information, please visit our website www.soprasteria.com

